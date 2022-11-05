ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Indian family lost 12 members in the Morbi bridge collapse

CNN — A marigold garland hangs across a photo frame with the faces of 12 members of the Bodha family who died when a bridge collapsed beneath them during a family outing in Gujarat, eastern India. "There have been a lot of deaths," said grandfather Sundarji Bodha, from his...
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

CNN — The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
The world needs India to avert climate catastrophe. Can Modi deliver?

CNN — It's not unusual for temperatures in India's Thar Desert to reach 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit). Even when they drop, hot winds sweep across the bare plains. The soil here is infertile, water is scarce. This place is near unlivable for humans -- but it's ideal for one of the world's biggest solar farms.

