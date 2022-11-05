ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement

Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel

Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley

The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign

Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
Court Bauer Recalls Meeting With WWE To Discuss Lucha Underground Partnership

Lucha Underground is heralded for bringing new ideas to the wrestling world as the company shot seasons of television and use cinematic elements to move forward its storytelling. The show premiered in October 2014 and run until November 2018. Speaking on AdFreeShows, Court Bauer recalled meeting with WWE over the...
WWE RAW Results (11/7/22): Seth Rollins Defends United States Title, Road To Survivor Series Begins

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (11/7/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames begins as WWE begins to feel the fallout of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On tonight's episode, Seth Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge.
The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals

The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead

New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
Katsuyori Shibata Discusses His AEW Bout Against Orange Cassidy

Katsuyori Shibata made his in-ring debut for AEW on Friday's AEW Rampage when he challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Shibata was forced to retire in 2017 due to a subdural hematoma, but wrestled an exhibition bout against Zack Sabre Jr at NJPW G1 Climax 31 Finals and took on Ren Narita at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16.
Not All ROH Talent Being Used On AEW Are Signed To Deals

Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor, and has competed in ROH related angles is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
Matt Cardona: What Did Jon Moxley Do For GCW?

Matt Cardona is the King of the Deathmatch. Cardona made a big impact on Game Changer Wrestling at GCW Homecoming 2021 when he defeated Nick Gage in a deathmatch to win the GCW World Championship. He would eventually lose the title to Jon Moxley, who held the title for over a year.
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation

With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
