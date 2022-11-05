Read full article on original website
Tuesday basketball schedule includes openers for MH junior high teams
Tuesday’s local basketball schedule includes the season openers for Mountain Home’s junior high programs. Mountain Home’s three girls’ teams will start the campaign at the junior high campus for an outing with Harrison. The freshman program is coming off a season in which they finished as the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament champions with a record of 19-4. The Junior Lady Bombers are starting their first year under the direction of head coach Keeton Tennison. The seventh grade game tips off at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contest.
AAA upholds MH appeal; Ary to be available for playoff game
The Mountain Home athletic department was given some good news by the Arkansas Activities Association leading up to its high school football playoff game this week. The AAA upheld the appeal of Steve Ary’s ejection last week, and the Bombers’ head coach will be on the sidelines when they travel to Marion.
MHHS season openers included in Monday basketball schedule
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the season opener for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers begin the campaign by welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 6-21 and missed...
MHHS sweeps Batesville to start basketball season
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began the season Monday night at the Hangar by pulling off a sweep over Batesville. The Lady Bombers started the varsity action by beating up on the Lady Pioneers 68-44. Batesville controlled the majority of the first quarter as they ended it with a seven-point lead. Mountain Home took over in the second period as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-11 and took an eight-point advantage into the halftime locker room. The Lady Bombers continued with their pressure defense and forced Batesville into 27 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Pioneers shot a miserable 34% from the free throw line, and Mountain Home was able to breeze its way to the 24-point victory.
Several Hurricanes qualify for Junior Olympics
Several members of the Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team were able to advance to the Junior Olympics following the qualifier Saturday and Sunday in Pocahontas. Ella Dubuque, Annabelle and Ayla Horn, Hayden Kelley, Callie and Parker Kohler, Liam McKee, Ajay Reiss and Benny Vetter are set to go to Des Moines, Iowa, in August.
MHHS challenging ejection of head football coach
Following the Mountain Home High School football team’s win over Greenbrier to end the regular season and secure a playoff spot, the athletic department is appealing one of the outcomes from the game. Mountain Home athletic director Mitch Huskey says the district is in the process of challenging the first half ejection of head coach Steve Ary.
MH among 5 area football teams in state playoffs
The postseason begins this week for most high school football teams in Arkansas, and the season will continue for five area schools. Mountain Home will be on the road Friday for its third straight appearance the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will head to Marion as the sixth-seeded team from the 6A-West. Mountain Home enters the postseason at 3-7. The Patriots are the No. 3 seed from the East with a mark of 7-3.
Elaine M. Kordus, 78, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Elaine M. Kordus of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Elaine M. Kordus died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil, 74, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil died Friday in Mountain Home.
Vernon Wayne Esch, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Vernon Wayne Esch passed away on Nov 3, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 93. Vern was born on October 4, 1929 in a farm house just north of Washington, IL to Harley and Mildred Fauber Esch. He attended Washington High School where he was active in the Glee Club and 4-H. He won many ribbons raising and showing Dorset sheep. He also enjoyed playing the electric steel guitar.
Ronald Pelka, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Ronald Pelka of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Ronald Pelka died Saturday at his residence.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones visits Mountain Home Saturday night
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones visited Mountain Home Saturday night at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company along with other democratic candidates running for office locally and in the state. After meeting with supporters, Jones spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Mountain Home Observer’s Chris Fulton in a joint interview....
Baxter County jurors do not report Monday
Baxter County jurors do not need to report Monday. The next day to report will be Monday, December 5 at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home.
Coat drive for kids going on now
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot have partnered with Jiffy Laundry and Methvin Sanitation to provide coats for kids. The community is encouraged to bring new or gently used coats to the radio station located at 620 Highway 5 North, Methvin Sanitation located on County Road 5, or Jiffy Laundry on Main Street in Mountain Home.
Monday’s Bull Shoals budget committee meeting canceled
The City of Bull Shoals budget committee meeting that was scheduled for 4:30 Monday afternoon has been canceled to due to unforeseen circumstances.
Consideration for dog park on agenda for Gassville Park Committee Tuesday night
The City of Gassville’s Park Committee will meet Tuesday evening at 6 at the Community Center located at 204 S. School Street. Agenda items include a discussion of criteria for memorials in city parks; continued consideration for a dog park area; and an update from Chelsey Weaver with NWAEDD on 2023 grand funding opportunities for parks.
Area man dead after pickup truck strikes rock bluff
An area man is dead following a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Taney County. Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Stenger of Forsyth was pronounced dead at Cox Medical Center in Branson nearly an hour-and-a-half after the accident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stenger was traveling on Missouri Route H. He...
Weekend updates for early voting
Baxter County saw a light day in voter turnout with total of 292 voters on Saturday. This brings the overall total to 8,122 for the county with 26.9% of registered voters reporting. The Baxter County Courthouse reported 160 voters, 80 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 52 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
Baxter County early vote totals pass 8,100
Baxter County saw an additional 292 voters Saturday bringing the county total to 8,122 and 26.9% of registered voters. The Baxter County Courthouse reported 160 voters, 80 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 52 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters. Monday will be the last day of early voting...
Over 31% of registered voters in Baxter County participated in early voting
In the final day of early voting, Baxter County saw 1,314 voters bringing the total to 9,435 for 31.3% of registered voters participating. The Baxter County Courthouse reported 768 voters, 314 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 232 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters. In Marion County, the Marion...
