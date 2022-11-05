ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead Hill, AR

Tuesday basketball schedule includes openers for MH junior high teams

Tuesday’s local basketball schedule includes the season openers for Mountain Home’s junior high programs. Mountain Home’s three girls’ teams will start the campaign at the junior high campus for an outing with Harrison. The freshman program is coming off a season in which they finished as the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament champions with a record of 19-4. The Junior Lady Bombers are starting their first year under the direction of head coach Keeton Tennison. The seventh grade game tips off at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contest.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
AAA upholds MH appeal; Ary to be available for playoff game

The Mountain Home athletic department was given some good news by the Arkansas Activities Association leading up to its high school football playoff game this week. The AAA upheld the appeal of Steve Ary’s ejection last week, and the Bombers’ head coach will be on the sidelines when they travel to Marion.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS season openers included in Monday basketball schedule

Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the season opener for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers begin the campaign by welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are coming off a season in which they finished 6-21 and missed...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS sweeps Batesville to start basketball season

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began the season Monday night at the Hangar by pulling off a sweep over Batesville. The Lady Bombers started the varsity action by beating up on the Lady Pioneers 68-44. Batesville controlled the majority of the first quarter as they ended it with a seven-point lead. Mountain Home took over in the second period as they outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-11 and took an eight-point advantage into the halftime locker room. The Lady Bombers continued with their pressure defense and forced Batesville into 27 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Pioneers shot a miserable 34% from the free throw line, and Mountain Home was able to breeze its way to the 24-point victory.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Several Hurricanes qualify for Junior Olympics

Several members of the Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team were able to advance to the Junior Olympics following the qualifier Saturday and Sunday in Pocahontas. Ella Dubuque, Annabelle and Ayla Horn, Hayden Kelley, Callie and Parker Kohler, Liam McKee, Ajay Reiss and Benny Vetter are set to go to Des Moines, Iowa, in August.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MHHS challenging ejection of head football coach

Following the Mountain Home High School football team’s win over Greenbrier to end the regular season and secure a playoff spot, the athletic department is appealing one of the outcomes from the game. Mountain Home athletic director Mitch Huskey says the district is in the process of challenging the first half ejection of head coach Steve Ary.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
MH among 5 area football teams in state playoffs

The postseason begins this week for most high school football teams in Arkansas, and the season will continue for five area schools. Mountain Home will be on the road Friday for its third straight appearance the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers will head to Marion as the sixth-seeded team from the 6A-West. Mountain Home enters the postseason at 3-7. The Patriots are the No. 3 seed from the East with a mark of 7-3.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Vernon Wayne Esch, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Vernon Wayne Esch passed away on Nov 3, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 93. Vern was born on October 4, 1929 in a farm house just north of Washington, IL to Harley and Mildred Fauber Esch. He attended Washington High School where he was active in the Glee Club and 4-H. He won many ribbons raising and showing Dorset sheep. He also enjoyed playing the electric steel guitar.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Coat drive for kids going on now

KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot have partnered with Jiffy Laundry and Methvin Sanitation to provide coats for kids. The community is encouraged to bring new or gently used coats to the radio station located at 620 Highway 5 North, Methvin Sanitation located on County Road 5, or Jiffy Laundry on Main Street in Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Consideration for dog park on agenda for Gassville Park Committee Tuesday night

The City of Gassville’s Park Committee will meet Tuesday evening at 6 at the Community Center located at 204 S. School Street. Agenda items include a discussion of criteria for memorials in city parks; continued consideration for a dog park area; and an update from Chelsey Weaver with NWAEDD on 2023 grand funding opportunities for parks.
GASSVILLE, AR
Area man dead after pickup truck strikes rock bluff

An area man is dead following a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Taney County. Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Stenger of Forsyth was pronounced dead at Cox Medical Center in Branson nearly an hour-and-a-half after the accident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stenger was traveling on Missouri Route H. He...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Weekend updates for early voting

Baxter County saw a light day in voter turnout with total of 292 voters on Saturday. This brings the overall total to 8,122 for the county with 26.9% of registered voters reporting. The Baxter County Courthouse reported 160 voters, 80 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 52 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Baxter County early vote totals pass 8,100

Baxter County saw an additional 292 voters Saturday bringing the county total to 8,122 and 26.9% of registered voters. The Baxter County Courthouse reported 160 voters, 80 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 52 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters. Monday will be the last day of early voting...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

