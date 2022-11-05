ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rhonda Farley
3d ago

Oh course it was a “ right wing” group that did this… if it was a leftie group we’d never hear about it. .. how stupid do you think we are??

3d ago

always know that liberal leftwing propaganda rags will always project onto conservatives what the liberals are really doing

Chloe
3d ago

No wonder our country is so divisive. Why can’t these politicians stop blaming one another and possibly work together, to make this country strong!

