The last goodbye: WT's Nick Gerber readies for final home game of long career

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
It's hard to recall a time when someone other than Nick Gerber lined up under center for the West Texas A&M Buffalos. Yet, after four years, Saturday marks the final time Gerber will do so at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. Next week against Simon Fraser will be the last time he does so period.

It's been a long, winding journey for the sixth-year player, but the home game against Eastern New Mexico in the Wagon Wheel Game will bring this chapter to a close.

“It’s something that’s bittersweet," Gerber said. "I’m excited to move on to the next chapter of my life, but it’s sad to see this one go. I’m excited to play in front of our fans one last time, especially with it being the Wagon Wheel.”

Gerber set Texas state records for single-season passing yards (5,617) and touchdowns (77) as a senior at Levelland in 2016. After a year at Tyler Junior College, he took his talents to Texas Tech for one season before transferring to WT. He took over the starting role in 2019 and hasn't looked back since.

In his time at WT, Gerber has thrown 50 touchdown passes to 27 interceptions, passed for 7,237 yards, rushed for 1,043 yards and scored another 20 touchdowns on the ground. He's still got another two games to add to those numbers, but he's more focused on the people around him than stats.

“I’ve been surrounded by a lot of good people for a long time," Gerber said. "I never thought I’d end up in Canyon, Texas, but here I am and I’ve enjoyed every single second of it.”

Head coach Hunter Hughes commended the poise that Gerber has shown during his time as the Buffs' signal caller.

“I don’t care if you’re Nick Gerber, Tom Brady or Dak Prescott," Hughes said. "If you’re the quarterback, you’re going to get all the glory or all the blame just because that’s the position you play. I think Nick responds very well to that (pressure).”

Hughes has often joked this year that Gerber has almost become another coach. He's familiar enough with how everything operates at this point that he can often direct other players on the way things go. It's helped him and his teammates build chemistry on the field.

“This is my fourth season here at WT, so I can tell you what we’re going to do before it even happens," Gerber said. "I’ve had coach Hughes and (offensive coordinator Russ) Martin in my time here, so it’s been good to have continuity and familiarity with those two. It’s really shown on the football field with the work we’ve put in and the comfort level with the offense.”

After six years in school, Gerber is about to earn his master's in education. He hopes to become a high school teacher and a coach, preferably working with quarterbacks. He's not sure where he'll end up, whether it's local, back in Levelland, or somewhere else. He'll figure that out once he finishes saying the last goodbye.

For now, the only thing he's trying to figure out is exactly how to beat Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.

“We’ve just got to come out and have fun with it," Gerber said. "It’s a fun atmosphere and a fun game to play. ... It’s super fun to play against a rival on senior night at home. You always want to win your last game at home. Emotions have been good, we’ve had a good week of practice and now we just have to translate it.”

EASTERN NEW MEXICO AT WEST TEXAS A&M

Lone Star Conference Football

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium, Canyon

Records: ENMU 2-7, 1-6; WT 5-4, 3-4

Coverage: Post game story to appear on amarillo.com.

