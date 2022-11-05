ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

7 candidates, 3 seats: City Council race on the ballot in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Not only are Congressional candidates on the ballot in Lynchburg, but also candidates for the Lynchburg City Council. There are seven candidates running for three seats. Independent incumbents Vice Mayor Beau Wright and Councilwoman Dr. Treney Tweedy are running for re-election. Wright's top priorities are...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Election Results: Races called in Central Virginia

(WSET) — The polls are now closed and it is time to view the results of the 2022 General Elections. "The people of the 5th district have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th district is a bright red conservative district. And I am just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters in the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support."
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

2022 Danville Election Results

The ballots have been cast and the results are in for the 2022 local midterm elections across the southside. For Danville City Council the four incumbents Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, Bryant Hood, and James Buckner all remained on council by winning the four seats up for grabs.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Results looking good for Republican Lynchburg City Council candidates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The race has not been called, but the results are looking good for the three republican candidates who ran for the three at-large Lynchburg City Council seats. There was a lot of excitement happening at Stephanie Reed’s watch party Tuesday evening and Larry Taylor's watch...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Scottsville Town Council candidate Bill Hyson responds to voter questions

Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from Bill Hyson, a write in candidate who is running for town council in the Scottsville, in Fluvanna and Albemarle counties. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Unofficial election results show the Augusta County courthouse will likely be moving to Verona. With 30 out of 31 county precincts reporting Tuesday night, 86.34% of voters said they want to see court facilities relocate to the county. 13.66% said they want to see the courthouse...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg police attend funeral of retired Deputy Chief

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police said their last goodbyes to a long-serving companion, retired Deputy Chief Charles Michael Glass. The Lynchburg Police Department posted on Facebook about officers attending his funeral, giving a few words about Glass' history with local law enforcement. He served in LPD for 33 years, rising up to Deputy Chief before retiring.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
ROANOKE, VA
thefabricator.com

Virginia MetalFab moves to new location

Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
APPOMATTOX, VA

