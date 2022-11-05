Read full article on original website
Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift
NICE, France (AP) — A maritime rescue ship docked Friday in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates have sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy — a dispute that’s threatening EU efforts to share around asylum-seekers. The French welcome for the Ocean Viking,...
EU pledges $250M to Moldova to tackle acute energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an official visit to Moldova Thursday, where she announced a 250 million-euro (-dollar) support package to help the small nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The EU chief said...
German business leaders warn against pulling out of China
BERLIN (AP) — A group of top German business executives is warning against withdrawing from China, while acknowledging that it’s right for Germany to redefine its relationship with Beijing. The intervention by eight chief executives in an article Thursday for the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung comes as Germany...
Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for around a decade, prosecutors said Friday. One of the men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia,...
