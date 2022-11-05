ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Comments / 0

KVOE

Emporia announces third ‘Meet the Manager’ meeting

Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking is getting ready for his third Meet the Manager event. The city says Meet the Manager 3 will be at Trolley House Distillery, 502 S. Commercial, on Dec. 8. The time will be announced soon. Besides Cocking, Mayor Becky Smith will also be at the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 252 Southern Lyon County plans tour of Hartford Junior-Senior High

The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education will take a closer look at Hartford Junior-Senior High as part of its meeting this week. The facility tour will take place after the board approves the consent agenda, including approvals of grants, donations and the Kansas Department of Labor’s Industrial Safety and Hazard Inspection report.
HARTFORD, KS
KVOE

USD 253 Emporia board to mull use of proceeds from Maynard Center sale, budget projections

Budgetary matters, construction and education improvements are all ahead for the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will discuss how to use the proceeds from property at 19 Constitution, long the home of Maynard Early Childhood Center and now the tentative home of a 24-7 childcare facility for Simmons after the district sold the building this past springtime. Energy-saving projects are the primary focus at this time.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC

Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CareArc announces hiring of new providers for Emporia and Eureka locations

CareArc is introducing two new advanced practice providers. Peggy Fell joins the staff of CareArc’s Emporia location and previously worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine where her responsibilities included providing in-house care to nursing home residents. Fell also has primary care experience through working at the Student Health Center at Emporia State University.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Two people hurt in crash near Melvern Lake

Two people were hurt after a crash near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says the crash on US Highway 75 was reported shortly before 1:30 pm. Wells says a minivan driven by 25-year-old Alexander Bowers of Topeka was northbound on US-75 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons. Bowers’ minivan hit a southbound car driven by 73-year-old Ronald Stockebrand of Yates Center.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

ELECTION: Republicans sweep Lyon County positions

Lyon County’s midterm elections saw Mark Schreiber and Eric Smith re-elected to their seats, while there will be new representation for part of the Lyon County Commission. Lyon County voters re-elected Schreiber, a Republican, to the Kansas House 60th District after a challenge from Democrat Mic McGuire 3,589 votes to 2,866. Schreiber says legislation associated with judicial selection is a topic he expects to see a high level of conversation over the next year.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Special meeting slated Wednesday for FHTC Board of Trustees

The Flint Hills Technical College Board of Trustees has a special meeting Wednesday. Board members will discuss an unspecified legal matter. Following that discussion, board members will consider a public-private partnership with the Kansas Semiconductors Manufacturing Consortium. It’s unclear whether there will be action following that particular item. The...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Polls close in Kansas, elections results come in

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls have officially closed for the Kansas General Election on Tuesday. Kansans were asked to vote on two constitutional amendments, a new Attorney General, a new Governor and more. Senator Jerry Moran has retained his Senate seat. He will now serve as senator for a third term after defeating opponents Mark R. […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

