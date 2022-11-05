Read full article on original website
Emporia announces third ‘Meet the Manager’ meeting
Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking is getting ready for his third Meet the Manager event. The city says Meet the Manager 3 will be at Trolley House Distillery, 502 S. Commercial, on Dec. 8. The time will be announced soon. Besides Cocking, Mayor Becky Smith will also be at the...
USD 252 Southern Lyon County plans tour of Hartford Junior-Senior High
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education will take a closer look at Hartford Junior-Senior High as part of its meeting this week. The facility tour will take place after the board approves the consent agenda, including approvals of grants, donations and the Kansas Department of Labor’s Industrial Safety and Hazard Inspection report.
USD 253 Emporia board to mull use of proceeds from Maynard Center sale, budget projections
Budgetary matters, construction and education improvements are all ahead for the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will discuss how to use the proceeds from property at 19 Constitution, long the home of Maynard Early Childhood Center and now the tentative home of a 24-7 childcare facility for Simmons after the district sold the building this past springtime. Energy-saving projects are the primary focus at this time.
Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC
Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
UPDATE: More than 2,100 voters take advantage of advance voting opportunities in Lyon County
Advanced voting has concluded and election day is now upon us. According to Lyon County Election Officer Tammy Vopat turnout was tremendous with more than 2,140 voters taking advantage of advance voting opportunities either at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building or the Lyon County Courthouse. With polls set to open at...
CareArc announces hiring of new providers for Emporia and Eureka locations
CareArc is introducing two new advanced practice providers. Peggy Fell joins the staff of CareArc’s Emporia location and previously worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine where her responsibilities included providing in-house care to nursing home residents. Fell also has primary care experience through working at the Student Health Center at Emporia State University.
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks investigating deer poaching incident in Lyon County
Game wardens are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deer poaching incident in Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the incident apparently happened Sunday morning near Roads 70 and X south of Hartford. One deer was apparently shot and then left to die. Additional details are currently pending.
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
Two people hurt in crash near Melvern Lake
Two people were hurt after a crash near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says the crash on US Highway 75 was reported shortly before 1:30 pm. Wells says a minivan driven by 25-year-old Alexander Bowers of Topeka was northbound on US-75 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons. Bowers’ minivan hit a southbound car driven by 73-year-old Ronald Stockebrand of Yates Center.
ELECTION: Republicans sweep Lyon County positions
Lyon County’s midterm elections saw Mark Schreiber and Eric Smith re-elected to their seats, while there will be new representation for part of the Lyon County Commission. Lyon County voters re-elected Schreiber, a Republican, to the Kansas House 60th District after a challenge from Democrat Mic McGuire 3,589 votes to 2,866. Schreiber says legislation associated with judicial selection is a topic he expects to see a high level of conversation over the next year.
Election misinformation text messages sent to county residents
State Secretary Scott Schwab and the Secretary of State Office released a press release Oct. 31 warning Kansans against text messages with election misinformation sent to residents across the state over the previous weekend. Jeanne Livingston, Dickinson County clerk, said her office received a few calls Oct. 31 about the text messages.
Johnny’s Tavern to close North Lawrence location until city makes changes to growing homeless camp
The owners of Johnny’s Tavern are closing the business’s iconic North Lawrence location for the foreseeable future in an effort to pressure officials to make changes to a city-operated homeless camp next to the bar. Owner Rick Renfro told the Journal-World Monday afternoon that he plans to close...
Special meeting slated Wednesday for FHTC Board of Trustees
The Flint Hills Technical College Board of Trustees has a special meeting Wednesday. Board members will discuss an unspecified legal matter. Following that discussion, board members will consider a public-private partnership with the Kansas Semiconductors Manufacturing Consortium. It’s unclear whether there will be action following that particular item. The...
All 6 Kansas Supreme Court justices keep their jobs
Kansas voters decide whether to retain six of the seven Kansas Supreme Court justices.
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
WEATHER: With staffing shortages in place, KDOT reminding drivers to plan ahead for winter weather episodes
Parts of the KVOE listening area had a brush with winter driving conditions over the weekend. Once the winter driving season begins in earnest, the Kansas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be more prepared than normal because of staffing shortages. Light snow fell across much of the KVOE...
Kansas governor election results – too close to call
One of the Kansas races that is expected to be close is the one for Kansas governor.
Polls close in Kansas, elections results come in
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls have officially closed for the Kansas General Election on Tuesday. Kansans were asked to vote on two constitutional amendments, a new Attorney General, a new Governor and more. Senator Jerry Moran has retained his Senate seat. He will now serve as senator for a third term after defeating opponents Mark R. […]
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
Kobach leads in race for Kansas attorney general
Republican Kris Kobach, who was elected twice as Kansas secretary of state, is facing Democrat Chris Mann.
