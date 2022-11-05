Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 12:51 p.m. EST
Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races. PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals for U.S. Senate and governor. The races remained too early to call two days after the election, with some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them. Democrats opened big leads early on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, but they saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted. On Thursday morning, Democrats led in the races of Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
Medieval Times performers in California unionize following months of debate
The 27-18 vote follows the unionization of performers at the Medieval Times New Jersey location in July.
Abortion was supposed to be a defining issue for Florida Democrats. What happened?
During his only debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist didn’t wait to be asked about abortion. In his opening statement, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor launched into an unprompted broadside against DeSantis, cautioning voters that his race presented a “stark contrast” between a candidate who believes in keeping abortions accessible and one who does not.
