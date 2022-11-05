Read full article on original website
Ship leaves French port after disembarking migrants
All migrants on board a rescue ship turned back by Italy have disembarked in France, authorities said Saturday, as the vessel left to undergo maintenance at another port. French authorities said the last of the 230 passengers disembarked late Friday.
WKRG
Australian PM wants to ask China’s Xi to lift trade barriers
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting. Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia...
WKRG
Climate talks host Egypt gets green energy, transport deals
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt, the host of this year’s U.N. climate talks, is racking up a number of deals to green its energy and transport systems still heavily reliant on heavily polluting fossil fuels. The agreements include a $10 billion investment to replace “inefficient thermal power...
WKRG
In Egypt, host of COP27, a small step toward green energy
BENBAN, Egypt (AP) — From a distance, the endless landscape of solar panels stretching toward the horizon can easily be mistaken for crops nearing harvest. But here in the desert in southern Egypt, workers have been cultivating another precious commodity: electricity. After the sun strikes the photovoltaic solar panels,...
