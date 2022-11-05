She's an 83-year-old TikTok star who 'can barely take a selfie.' An unlikely friendship changed her life

Read full article on original website
Ree Drummond’s Husband Ladd Reveals ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Has Been Bar Hopping Lately
Ree Drummond's husband Ladd revealed a surprising secret about 'The Pioneer Woman' star. She has been drinking at bars with her sister Betsy, a bar-hopping habit she didn't used to have.
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire After Boasting She's 'Over Here Enjoying My Life' Despite Trouble At Home
Meri Brown is out here living her best life — but her fans think it's time she cut her vacation short and head home. After Meri boasted about living life to the fullest away from her polygamous family, Sister Wives fans were quick to call her out in the comments section of one of her posts documenting her latest trip.Alongside a selfie in a car with a thermos in her hand, the reality star wrote on Instagram, "Don't mind me! Just over here enjoying my life!" 'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN ROADTRIPS TO DISNEYLAND WITH BFF AFTER ROBYN ADMITS SHE...
The Independent
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody
Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
Monique Samuels Says She’s Trying To Fix Her Marriage Amidst Break Up Rumors
Not so fast! Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has found herself in the press recently. And not for a good reason. Multiple outlets have reported that she and husband Chris Samuels are headed for a divorce. But the mom of three isn’t about to let her decade long marriage go down the drain.
Maralee Nichols Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s 10-Month-Old Son Theo’s 1st Halloween Costume: ‘My Pumpkin’
Leaning into fall! Maralee Nichols got into the autumn spirit with her and Tristan Thompson’s son, Theo, before celebrating his first Halloween. “October with my pumpkin 🧡,” Nichols, 31, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Monday, October 31. The fitness model, who welcomed Theo in December 2021, took her little one to the pumpkin […]
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out Robyn’s Daughters Aurora and Breanna for ‘Mean Girl’ Comments About Janelle’s Living Situation
'Sister Wives' fans think Robyn Brown's daughters, Aurora and Breanna's comments about Janelle and Savannah's trailer were condescending and rude.
People
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Claims He ‘Never Said’ His Sons Would ‘Inherit’ the Farm
Tensions building. Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and son Zach Roloff’s ongoing feud over the sale of Roloff Farms rages on as the premiere of season 24 inches closer. “The farm’s officially on the market,” Matt, 61, said during a teaser trailer for the upcoming season, which...
Hilaria Baldwin shows ‘6-week postpartum bump’ after daughter’s birth: photo
Hilaria Baldwin’s isn’t hiding her postpartum belly nearly two months after giving birth. The fitness guru snapped a mirror selfie on Sunday, showing her “6-week postpartum bump” in a tight, black dress via Instagram Stories. Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria in September and began documenting her pelvic floor exercises one week later. “The most natural thing for my body is to keep flowing, circulating,” the former yoga instructor captioned a workout video at the time. “Within reason and always listening to and honoring her.” The following month, Baldwin told her followers that she is “slowly working on [her] core.” The Yoga Vida cocreator and her husband,...
I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star
I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
We’ve Heard From Kim Kardashian About Why She Photoshopped True's Face Onto Stormi's Body In Viral Disneyland Image
The Kardashians' latest episode offered direction reactions to the viral Disneyland pic that Kim edited True's face into.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Reacted To Bartise's Compliments & Shaded Him So Hard On TikTok
Love Is Blind fans are patiently awaiting the season 3 finale and reunion episodes, but thankfully contestants like Raven Ross are giving us plenty of drama to enjoy while we wait. Ross has been actively posting TikTok videos about her reactions to the show, and she recently seemed to call...
Meri Brown Seemingly Throws Shade Amid Rumors Of Fake Storylines On 'Sister Wives'
Speaking out! As questions have emerged surrounding whether plotlines on TLC’s hit series Sister Wives were fabricated, star Meri Brown is seemingly clapping back at the reality rumors. On Monday, October 31, the TV personality and first wife of Sister Wives leading man, Kody Brown, took to Instagram, sharing a potentially pointed Instagram Story about “successful people” with her 765,000 followers.“Successful people never worry about what others are doing,” read the vague post. BLOGGER CALLS OUT 'SISTER WIVES' FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONMeri’s cryptic Instagram Story comes shortly after popular...
Albany Herald
Cher reminds 'haters' that she can hold hands with anyone she wants
Twitter may not be old enough to remember that Cher does what she wants. The icon, who is 76, was recently photographed holding hands with rapper and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36, in West Hollywood.
Albany Herald
Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98. Phillips passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.
Kendall Jenner Sends Love To ‘Birthday Boy’ Devin Booker With Rare Photo Of Them Together
Happy birthday Devin Booker! The NBA star turned 26 on Sunday, October 30 and received a sweet tribute from his gorgeous girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 26. The famous model posted a rare photo to her Instagram Stories of the couple standing next to each other looking over a balcony. Kendall wrote, “birthday boy @dbook” with a red heart emoji on the cute snapshot. Devin re-posted Kendall’s tribute to his own IG Story.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Britt Stewart Says of Winning Mirrorball With Daniel Durant ‘I Think We Have a Shot’
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Britt Stewart says of winning a mirrorball with Daniel Durant, 'I think we have a shot.'
