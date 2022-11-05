ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

She's an 83-year-old TikTok star who 'can barely take a selfie.' An unlikely friendship changed her life

By Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire After Boasting She's 'Over Here Enjoying My Life' Despite Trouble At Home

Meri Brown is out here living her best life — but her fans think it's time she cut her vacation short and head home. After Meri boasted about living life to the fullest away from her polygamous family, Sister Wives fans were quick to call her out in the comments section of one of her posts documenting her latest trip.Alongside a selfie in a car with a thermos in her hand, the reality star wrote on Instagram, "Don't mind me! Just over here enjoying my life!" 'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN ROADTRIPS TO DISNEYLAND WITH BFF AFTER ROBYN ADMITS SHE...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody

Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
Us Weekly

Maralee Nichols Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s 10-Month-Old Son Theo’s 1st Halloween Costume: ‘My Pumpkin’

Leaning into fall! Maralee Nichols got into the autumn spirit with her and Tristan Thompson’s son, Theo, before celebrating his first Halloween. “October with my pumpkin 🧡,” Nichols, 31, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Monday, October 31. The fitness model, who welcomed Theo in December 2021, took her little one to the pumpkin […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Hilaria Baldwin shows ‘6-week postpartum bump’ after daughter’s birth: photo

Hilaria Baldwin’s isn’t hiding her postpartum belly nearly two months after giving birth. The fitness guru snapped a mirror selfie on Sunday, showing her “6-week postpartum bump” in a tight, black dress via Instagram Stories. Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria in September and began documenting her pelvic floor exercises one week later. “The most natural thing for my body is to keep flowing, circulating,” the former yoga instructor captioned a workout video at the time. “Within reason and always listening to and honoring her.” The following month, Baldwin told her followers that she is “slowly working on [her] core.” The Yoga Vida cocreator and her husband,...
Tyla

I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star

I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
OK! Magazine

Meri Brown Seemingly Throws Shade Amid Rumors Of Fake Storylines On 'Sister Wives'

Speaking out! As questions have emerged surrounding whether plotlines on TLC’s hit series Sister Wives were fabricated, star Meri Brown is seemingly clapping back at the reality rumors. On Monday, October 31, the TV personality and first wife of Sister Wives leading man, Kody Brown, took to Instagram, sharing a potentially pointed Instagram Story about “successful people” with her 765,000 followers.“Successful people never worry about what others are doing,” read the vague post. BLOGGER CALLS OUT 'SISTER WIVES' FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONMeri’s cryptic Instagram Story comes shortly after popular...
Albany Herald

Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98. Phillips passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Sends Love To ‘Birthday Boy’ Devin Booker With Rare Photo Of Them Together

Happy birthday Devin Booker! The NBA star turned 26 on Sunday, October 30 and received a sweet tribute from his gorgeous girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 26. The famous model posted a rare photo to her Instagram Stories of the couple standing next to each other looking over a balcony. Kendall wrote, “birthday boy @dbook” with a red heart emoji on the cute snapshot. Devin re-posted Kendall’s tribute to his own IG Story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy