3 homes heavily damaged in Allentown blaze, authorities say
A fire early Tuesday morning heavily damaged three homes in the 500 block of North Lumber Street in Allentown, a fire department official said. The fire was reported about 2 a.m. in a detached home but it leapt to two attached homes next door, Capt. John Christopher said. No injuries...
Power is restored to more than 20,000 Allentown residents Monday morning (UPDATE)
More than 20,000 Allentown residents lost power briefly Monday morning, according to PPL Electric Utiltiies. The outages were widespread throughout the city around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to an outage map on the PPL Electric Utilities website. By 9:40 a.m. the number of outages was down to about...
2 dead in dump truck crash on I-78 in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say. The driver and passenger in a dump truck died after the truck crashed Monday morning on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed the truck crashed into the Adams...
lvpnews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash
The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff
Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 3-alarm fire is raging through a home in Allentown. Video shows firefighters battling the flames on Lumber Street Tuesday morning. The fire began around 2 a.m. in one home but spread to at least two neighboring homes. At one point, all firefighters were ordered out of the homes because the situation inside became too dangerous.At last check, one firefighter was injured. There is no word on their condition at this time.
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike
EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78 A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County was caused when a dump truck hauling a skid steer struck an overpass, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Mack dump truck, hauling the skid steer on...
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
Sickness affecting 48 at Pennsylvania charter school still unexplained
Emergency responders were sent to the school after nearly a dozen people were reported sick in one of the three buildings.
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Overnight
One person died in a crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County overnight. The crash occurred around 12:30am, Monday, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 102 between the Pine Grove and Ravine exits in Pine Grove Township. A member of the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
61-year-old motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash: police
A Philadelphia man died in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County last week, East Lampeter Township police announced. 61-year-old Samuel E. Bradley Jr. was riding a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 10:20 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, police said. Bradley was driving east when his motorcycle hit the curb near the intersection with Chateau Hill.
Deer caused 2-vehicle crash that killed 19-year-old, N.J. cops say
A deer that darted out in front of a Jeep late Sunday on a highway in Sussex County was blamed for causing a two-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and seriously injured the 18-year-old driver, authorities said. The fatal crash was at least the second involving a deer Sunday...
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
Pa. hospital’s emergency room ordered to close over staffing shortage
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered a closure of the emergency department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday morning because of a lack of staffing, but county officials said Friday night that they are exploring legal options to keep it open. The suspension of emergency department services at...
