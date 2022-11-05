ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

lvpnews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Two die in Upper Macungie Twp crash

The driver and passenger in a dump truck were killed this morning when the truck was involved in a crash in the area of I-78 East at Adam’s Road, Upper Macungie Township. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, at approximately 10:20 a.m. deputies from the Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center were dispatched to the scene.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff

Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 3-alarm fire is raging through a home in Allentown. Video shows firefighters battling the flames on Lumber Street Tuesday morning. The fire began around 2 a.m. in one home but spread to at least two neighboring homes. At one point, all firefighters were ordered out of the homes because the situation inside became too dangerous.At last check, one firefighter was injured. There is no word on their condition at this time. 
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike

EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton

FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
SOUDERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

61-year-old motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash: police

A Philadelphia man died in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County last week, East Lampeter Township police announced. 61-year-old Samuel E. Bradley Jr. was riding a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 10:20 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, police said. Bradley was driving east when his motorcycle hit the curb near the intersection with Chateau Hill.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
