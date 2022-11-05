Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Stephen Curry explodes for 47 points in Monday's win over Kings
Stephen Curry exploded for the Warriors Monday night, scoring 47 points (17-24 FG, 7-12 3PT, 6-7 FT) while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists in a 116-113 win over the Kings. Fantasy Impact:. Curry continues provide excellent return on investment for fantasy owners, averaging 34.4 points per...
fantasypros.com
Josh Hart stuffs the stat sheet in Monday's win over Heat
Josh Hart stuffed the stat sheet for the Trailblazers Monday night, dishing out eight assists, recording two steals, grabbing nine rebounds, and scoring 12 points (3-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) in a 110-107 win over the Heat. Fantasy Impact:. Hart capped off a solid night for the Trailblazers by...
fantasypros.com
Ben Simmons scores two points in loss to the Mavericks
Ben Simmons totaled two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Nets’ 96-94 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. Simmons scored two points in the Nets’ loss to the Mavericks, failing to produce any real value in the process. He has been a decent fantasy option this season, as he has found a way, on most nights, to put up a tolerable fantasy line. At this point, you are hoping for a breakout scoring performance to help bolster his production, but doing so can be pricy as he is priced a tad too high, given the current state of his game. The risk may only be worth the gamble once he settles into his role and game this season.
fantasypros.com
Malik Monk adds 24 points off the bench Monday versus Warriors
Malik Monk tallied 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes of Monday's 116-113 loss to Golden State. Monk proved to be a valuable spark plug off the bench on Monday, playing starter-like minutes while finishing second on the team in scoring. The guard has shown flashes like this early in the year, but he hasn't been able to do it with consistency. He can be left on fantasy waivers in most leagues.
fantasypros.com
Donovan Mitchell provides stellar shooting in loss to Clippers
Donovan Mitchell dropped 30 points (10-15 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two assists over 39 minutes of play in the Cavaliers’ 119-117 loss to the Clippers Monday. The Louisville product was on fire from beyond the arc, as he knocked down eight threes in only 11 attempts (at a 72.7% clip) on his way to another 30+ point outing, his seventh of the season. So far, Mitchell is averaging 31.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in a 39.4 minutes per game average. Spida’s ankle looks great, and fantasy managers should continue to enjoy the scoring ride that the All-Star guard has provided to begin the campaign into Wednesday's game against the Kings.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (11/7) PREMIUM
WAS at CHA (CHA -3) O/U: 221. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield takes over in second half, throws for two touchdowns Week 9
Mayfield looked good after he took over for PJ Walker in the second half, turning in his first multi-touchdown performance with Carolina. The former Oklahoma Sooner may have done enough with this showing to recapture his QB1 status with the Panthers. The team has a short week as they play on Thursday, so keep an eye on the depth chart leading up to Week 10.
fantasypros.com
Rams D/ST allows game to slip away in waning moments
The Rams D/ST gave up 16 points to the Buccaneers on Sunday while recording just one sack and generating zero turnovers. They also blocked a field goal attempt. The Rams defense did their job for the most part on Sunday, stalling out many of Tom Brady's drives and holding Tampa Bay to four field goal attempts. That is, until Brady went full goat status with just 44 seconds left on the game clock. Brady completed four straight completions and then hit TE Cade Otten for the game winning touchdown with :09 remaining. It was a tale as old as time for the world's greatest. As for the Rams, they now carry a 3-5 record into a Week 10 divisional tilt with Arizona.
Comments / 0