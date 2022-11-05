ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

She’s an 83-year-old TikTok star who ‘can barely take a selfie.’ An unlikely friendship changed her life

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
Ingram Atkinson

After her husband suddenly died, single mom ends up becoming world’s ‘ugliest’ woman to provide for family

Imagine one day having a happy life and the next day you lose it all. For the first half of her life, Mary Ann Bevan was a pretty normal woman in her thirties. She was already happily married, she had four children and worked as a nurse. However, by the time she turned 32, she was diagnosed with acromegaly and a terminal disease, causing her face and body to gradually become distorted due to her excess muscle gain.
msn.com

Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”

Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Debicki: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Princess Diana In ‘The Crown’ Season 5

Elizabeth is playing Princess Diana in seasons 5 and 6. Elizabeth made her film debut in 2011. Elizabeth is from Australia. The Crown charges forth into the 1990s and made some major cast changes in the fifth season, which premiered on November 9. One of those cast changes was the actress playing Princess Diana. Elizabeth Debicki stars as Diana in season 5. Elizabeth dazzles in her performance as Diana steps away from the royal family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy