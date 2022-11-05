Read full article on original website
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
Police Say New York State Woman Drove 3X the Legal Limit
As we approach the holidays, police will be patrolling the streets and highways more than ever in an effort to crack down on impaired driving. Officials say one New York state woman was driving way over the legal limit last week and is now facing charges of aggravated DWI. According...
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
New York Teacher Confesses To ‘Egregious Betrayal Of Trust’
A New York State teacher confessed to installing a camera in a school bathroom. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that 58-year-old Patrick Morgan of Colonie pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree. Capital Region, New York Teacher Pleads Guilty. Morgan's guilty plea...
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with stolen ATV's investigation
State Police in Lowville is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of two Honda ATVs. On or around October 19, 2022, a 2015 Honda Rincon camo in color and a 2007 Honda Rincon red in color, were both stolen from a seasonal camp on Hogsback Road in the Town of Diana.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State
Flu cases have been surging this year across Western New York and the number of cases so far this year is alarming. New York State has developed a Flu Tracker website and you can see that the amount of positive flu cases is much higher so far in 2022 than it was last year.
Record Powerball Drawing Delayed in New York State, U.S.
Update: The numbers were finally drawn. CLICK HERE to find out if you won. I've got bad news if you were hoping to wake up Tuesday morning and tell your boss you weren't coming to work. That's because you didn't win Powerball. But for a reason, you probably didn't expect.
LIVE: Local 2022 Election Updates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is election day. Polls closed at 9:00 p.m. in New York State. News 8 is tracking the results live as they come in right here. 9:02 p.m. — The Associated Press has declared incumbent Democrat Chuck Schumer the winner in his bid for re-election. Schumer will lose his position as […]
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
New York State Police: 189 arrests for DWI over Halloween weekend
State police report that impaired driving arrests over the Halloween weekend was up 42% from the previous year.
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
Remembering Aaron Carter’s Sad Incident in Upstate New York
Many people are still saddened about the sudden death of former teen idol Aaron Carter over the weekend. His album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) was on heavy rotation at many of our childhood sleepovers, and many more have fond memories of seeing him in concert at the New York State Fair or opening for the Backstreet Boys (his brother Nick’s band) at Darien Lake or the Pepsi Arena in Albany.
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
