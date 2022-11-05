ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Police Say New York State Woman Drove 3X the Legal Limit

As we approach the holidays, police will be patrolling the streets and highways more than ever in an effort to crack down on impaired driving. Officials say one New York state woman was driving way over the legal limit last week and is now facing charges of aggravated DWI. According...
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns

In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
nyspnews.com

State Police seek public assistance with stolen ATV's investigation

State Police in Lowville is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of two Honda ATVs. On or around October 19, 2022, a 2015 Honda Rincon camo in color and a 2007 Honda Rincon red in color, were both stolen from a seasonal camp on Hogsback Road in the Town of Diana.
LOWVILLE, NY
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
Alarming Number Of Flu Cases Reported Across New York State

Flu cases have been surging this year across Western New York and the number of cases so far this year is alarming. New York State has developed a Flu Tracker website and you can see that the amount of positive flu cases is much higher so far in 2022 than it was last year.
LIVE: Local 2022 Election Updates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is election day. Polls closed at 9:00 p.m. in New York State. News 8 is tracking the results live as they come in right here. 9:02 p.m. — The Associated Press has declared incumbent Democrat Chuck Schumer the winner in his bid for re-election. Schumer will lose his position as […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Remembering Aaron Carter’s Sad Incident in Upstate New York

Many people are still saddened about the sudden death of former teen idol Aaron Carter over the weekend. His album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) was on heavy rotation at many of our childhood sleepovers, and many more have fond memories of seeing him in concert at the New York State Fair or opening for the Backstreet Boys (his brother Nick’s band) at Darien Lake or the Pepsi Arena in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Buffalo NY
