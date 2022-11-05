ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Recruiting visitor list

By Matt Belz
 4 days ago

A rolling thread covering the prospects that will be on campus for the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend for the Maryland game.

The Wisconsin football recruiting department has been busy recently, with new offers , commits , and a decommitment all happening in the past seven days.

However, this weekend represents another key opportunity for the staff to roll out the red carpet with several important visitors coming on campus for the Maryland game on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here is a running thread of players on campus for the Big Ten matchup.

2023 QB Mitchell Thompson

In-state quarterback Mitchell Thompson of Kewaunee (Wis.) will be on hand for the game per his Twitter. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller threw for over 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns during the regular season and also added 380 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. While the staff has prioritized Cole LaCrue as their scholarship quarterback in the 2023 class , Thompson could be a walk-on candidate for the Badgers. You can check out his senior highlights here .

2023 kicker Logan Lehrer

One of the top senior kickers in the Midwest will be in Madison for the game. Still potentially looking to add a walk-on specialist in the 2023 class, Logan Lehrer is a name to watch going forward. He is the No. 1 kicker in Minnesota and is a five-star kicker by Kohls Kicking.

2024 LB Kari Jackson

Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is one of the featured visitors of the weekend for Wisconsin. The West Bloomfield (Mich.) product is one of the top junior linebackers in the Midwest, and already has offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The expectation is that Jackson will earn an offer from the Badgers this weekend during his unofficial visit.

2024 OL Ransom McDermott

Wisconsin will welcome 2024 three-star Ransom McDermott on Saturday for an unofficial visit as well. A talented offensive tackle prospect out of Indiana, McDermott continues to add offers over the past few weeks, and he could very well earn an offer from Wisconsin in the near future as well. The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Noblesville High School already holds offers from Boston College and Louisville at the Power-5 level.

2024 OLB Anelu Lafaele

From Saint Louis High School in Hawaii, three-star edge rusher Anelu Lafaele made the trip from Madison this weekend. Coming from the same high school as Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu, Lafaele is one of the top defensive players from the island and earned an offer from Wisconsin during the summer . In addition to the Badgers, Lafaele boasts offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Hawaii, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, and Washington State.

Lafaele is very high on Wisconsin, and he is one of the top overall visitors for the weekend.

2024 TE Harrison Moore

The Badgers will have 6-foot-5 tight end, Harrison Moore of Southlake Carroll High School (Texas), on campus this weekend as well. Coming from the same school as freshman cornerback Avyonne Jones, Moore is a talented tight end that will likely see his offer list grow in the coming months.

2024 LB Drew Braam

A frequent visitor this fall, 2024 linebacker Drew Braam from Oak Creek High School (Wis.) will make a return trip this weekend for the game. The 6-foot-1 junior is receiving plenty of Power-5 interest at this time, and he is a name to monitor over the coming months given his athletic ability and interest level in the Badgers.

2024 TE Tanner Phelps

Another returning visitor and in-state player on Wisconsin's radar is 2024 tight end Tanner Phelps. From Greenfield High School (Wis.), Phelps is three-sport athlete that stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 215 pounds. He is receiving Big Ten interest, including from the Badgers.

2025 OL Griffin Rousseau

Making the short drive from Stoughton (Wis.), Griffin Rousseau will make a return trip this weekend for the Maryland game. The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman has the size to be a Power-5 player and earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore at Stoughton High School.

2025 LB Brett Clatterbaugh

Another offered prospect, 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh will be on campus for the game as well. Wisconsin offered the talented sophomore out of Virginia back in August, and he already has a robust offer list that includes Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

2025 OLB Pierce Mooberry

Still looking for his first Power-5 offer, the Wisconsin Badgers will host 2025 outside linebacker Pierce Mooberry. The Omaha (Neb.) native has an intriguing frame at 6-foot-4 and is a multi-sport athlete at Millard North High School.

