WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Pleasantly cool air on tap for Election Day
INDIANAPOLIS — We'll see seasonably cool temperatures tonight into Tuesday morning with lows dipping into the 30s to near 40 degrees. You'll need a light jacket if you're hitting the polls Tuesday morning, but expect a pleasant warmup to near 60 degrees in the afternoon if you're voting later in the day.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Ready or not, here comes the cold!
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a fan of the streak of mild November air, you better enjoy every bit of the next four days. Confidence is very high on our first significant pattern change arriving next weekend and delivering our coldest temperatures in over 7.5 months. However, before a cold...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Full lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Check out these amazing pictures take by our friend and photographer John. The full moon happens at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday. If you are interested in viewing the total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning, we are forecasting some clouds but there will also be some clear time to see it.
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
WTHR
GALLERY: High winds down trees, power lines in central Indiana
A tree was taken down by high winds in Galveston, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kent Moss.
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
1 injured in large woods fire in Avon
A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
Circle of Lights sweepstakes: Enter to win a holiday weekend in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Enter the Downtown Indy Circle of Lights® Ultimate Holiday Sweepstakes before Nov. 20 for the chance to win an unforgettable holiday weekend Downtown!. Enjoy a two night stay from Nov. 25-27 at Hyatt House with a premier winter igloo experience. Discover the holiday magic at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481, complete with VIP access and free parking. The winner will also receive tickets to top holiday attractions including the Eiteljorg Museum's Jingle Rails, the Indiana Historical Society's Festival of Trees, Christmas at the Zoo and the Athenaeum's Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy a nice dinner Downtown courtesy of Cunningham Restaurant Group to round out each day. Enter now for your chance to win!
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
WTHR
1 dead in shooting on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s southwest side Tuesday afternoon. IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, near South Lynhurst Drive and West Troy Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the victim dead at...
Festival of Trees returns to Indiana History Center
INDIANAPOLIS — Get in the Christmas spirit at Indiana Historical Society's annual Festival of Trees. The holiday extravaganza begins Friday, Nov. 11 and goes through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis. Guests will...
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County's longest resident is on a quest to find his forever home, and the shelter wants you to follow along. Waylon has waited for more than 500 days for someone to come to the shelter to adopt him. Now the shelter and Waylon have decided to take matters into their own paws.
WISH-TV
Daylight saving time ending; learn how to adjust to time change
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This weekend, daylight saving time ends. Moving the clocks back an hour can take a real toll on people’s health. In this segment, find some tips to help you adjust to the time change.
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Lafayette Square Mall reopening delayed
As work on transforming the former Lafayette Square Mall into Window to the World continues, developers now say it will not open later this month as originally planned.
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
Decision 2022 Live Blog: Polls now open across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indiana voters are returning to the polls to elect one U.S. senator, nine U.S. representatives, secretary of state, treasurer of state and auditor of state, as well as hundreds of local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school referendums...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
ISP: 2 hospitalized after 4-car crash involving pedestrian on I-70 east of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries, after a four-car crash involving a pedestrian along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. along I-70 eastbound, near North Sherman Drive, which is east of downtown Indianapolis. One...
