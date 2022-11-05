ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wccsradio.com

ONE PERSON INJURED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP CRASH TUESDAY NIGHT

One person was injured in a vehicle accident Tuesday night in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of South 6th Street and Indian Springs Road at 6:25 Tuesday night for the crash. Officials say the crash involved a black-colored sedan and a grey SUV, and the one of the passengers of the sedan was taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment of injuries. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
wccsradio.com

MORE BRUSH FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY

More brush fires were reported over the weekend. After a brush fire was reported at 1:18 AM on Sunday, three more were added to the list, according to Indiana County 911. The first of those three was at 9:08 AM for a property on Bennette Road in Montgomery Township. The Glen Campbell fire department was dispatched for that call. Glen Campbell fire crews were also called out at 4:26 PM to Number 11 Road in Montgomery Township for the third brush fire of the day.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to brush fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -Crews responded to a brush in Blair County on Tuesday. At around noon were called to the Riggles Gap area of Antis Township. The fire was near Moser Road and firefighters were called from Bellwood. Other surrounding area crews were called to the site as well. The fire was quickly controlled […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE

One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 36 in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT AS CAR COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIAN IN INDIANA

A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car in Indiana Borough Saturday night. Police say that at 6:26 PM on November 5th, a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene was going in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue when it hit a 41-year-old un-named man from Windber as he was crossing mid-block. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. The condition of the victim was not released.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN

State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOR TWO INCIDENTS OF RETAIL THEFT

State police have charged an Indiana woman for two incidents of retail theft that happened at the White Township Walmart. Troopers say at 2:49 p.m. on September 29, 22-year-old Dionna Herrington under rang several grocery items totaling $37.86 and left the store. Herrington then returned to the store around 1:25 p.m. on October 17 and under rang more items, totaling $86.81.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

RONALD LAWRENCE DECKER, 61

Ronald Lawrence Decker 61, of Blairsville, PA (Burrell Twp.) passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Johnstown, PA. The son of Harry L. and Vivian L. (Gordish) Decker, he was born July 30, 1961 in Indiana, PA. Mr. Decker worked for Local #66 and was a member of the...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police search for truck stolen from Somerset County tow company

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a truck was reported stolen from Elk Lick Towing and Service in Elk Lick Township. Troopers were called to the business on Mason Dixon Highway Nov. 2 and noted in the report that the theft happened at around 5:07 a.m. Two unidentified men reportedly entered […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after fight leads to stabbing in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Butler County man is in custody following an argument that escalated into a stabbing outside a local restaurant.Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Butler City Police, Butler Ambulance Service, and the Butler Fire Department responded to 416 Eau Claire Street. A fight between two patrons, Christopher Boltz, 40, and Jonathon Fusaro-Podobensky, 30, led to Fusaro-Podobensky being stabbed in the abdomen by Boltz, the Butler City Police Department said via a press release.Boltz was soon taken into custody without incident and later placed in Butler County Prison to await arraignment. The victim was treated by local EMS personnel and flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh trauma hospital, the press release added. Fusaro-Podobensky is currently in stable condition, per police.A preliminary investigation appears that the two men were engaged in a fight after both were separated. Boltz then obtained a knife and stabbed Fusaro-Podobensky. The reason for the altercation is still unknown, police said.Boltz was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Simple Assault. Fusaro-Podobensky also was charged with Simple Assault.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

