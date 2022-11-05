BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Butler County man is in custody following an argument that escalated into a stabbing outside a local restaurant.Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Butler City Police, Butler Ambulance Service, and the Butler Fire Department responded to 416 Eau Claire Street. A fight between two patrons, Christopher Boltz, 40, and Jonathon Fusaro-Podobensky, 30, led to Fusaro-Podobensky being stabbed in the abdomen by Boltz, the Butler City Police Department said via a press release.Boltz was soon taken into custody without incident and later placed in Butler County Prison to await arraignment. The victim was treated by local EMS personnel and flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh trauma hospital, the press release added. Fusaro-Podobensky is currently in stable condition, per police.A preliminary investigation appears that the two men were engaged in a fight after both were separated. Boltz then obtained a knife and stabbed Fusaro-Podobensky. The reason for the altercation is still unknown, police said.Boltz was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Simple Assault. Fusaro-Podobensky also was charged with Simple Assault.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO