wccsradio.com
ONE PERSON INJURED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP CRASH TUESDAY NIGHT
One person was injured in a vehicle accident Tuesday night in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of South 6th Street and Indian Springs Road at 6:25 Tuesday night for the crash. Officials say the crash involved a black-colored sedan and a grey SUV, and the one of the passengers of the sedan was taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment of injuries. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
wccsradio.com
MORE BRUSH FIRES REPORTED ON SUNDAY
More brush fires were reported over the weekend. After a brush fire was reported at 1:18 AM on Sunday, three more were added to the list, according to Indiana County 911. The first of those three was at 9:08 AM for a property on Bennette Road in Montgomery Township. The Glen Campbell fire department was dispatched for that call. Glen Campbell fire crews were also called out at 4:26 PM to Number 11 Road in Montgomery Township for the third brush fire of the day.
Crews respond to brush fire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -Crews responded to a brush in Blair County on Tuesday. At around noon were called to the Riggles Gap area of Antis Township. The fire was near Moser Road and firefighters were called from Bellwood. Other surrounding area crews were called to the site as well. The fire was quickly controlled […]
wccsradio.com
MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE
One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the intersection of Huey Street and Olive Street at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 36 in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police...
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT AS CAR COLLIDES WITH PEDESTRIAN IN INDIANA
A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car in Indiana Borough Saturday night. Police say that at 6:26 PM on November 5th, a vehicle driven by Lisa Pellegrene was going in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue when it hit a 41-year-old un-named man from Windber as he was crossing mid-block. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. The condition of the victim was not released.
wtae.com
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
7 adults charged with criminal homicide in kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Seven adults are charged with criminal homicide in the death of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and found dead in the woods in late October. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered.
wccsradio.com
SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN
State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
7 charged with homicide in kidnapping & killing of Indiana County teen
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Seven adults are being charged with criminal homicide after an Indiana County teen was kidnapped and found dead in late October, state police said. According to a press release, the adults who police believe were involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa have all been charged with one count of […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOR TWO INCIDENTS OF RETAIL THEFT
State police have charged an Indiana woman for two incidents of retail theft that happened at the White Township Walmart. Troopers say at 2:49 p.m. on September 29, 22-year-old Dionna Herrington under rang several grocery items totaling $37.86 and left the store. Herrington then returned to the store around 1:25 p.m. on October 17 and under rang more items, totaling $86.81.
Four shot over 10 hours in Allegheny County
A man is in critical condition after being shot this morning in McKeesport. Allegheny County Police say 911 was notified just after 6 a.m. of gunfire in the 2100 block of Beacon Street.
wccsradio.com
RONALD LAWRENCE DECKER, 61
Ronald Lawrence Decker 61, of Blairsville, PA (Burrell Twp.) passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Johnstown, PA. The son of Harry L. and Vivian L. (Gordish) Decker, he was born July 30, 1961 in Indiana, PA. Mr. Decker worked for Local #66 and was a member of the...
Police search for truck stolen from Somerset County tow company
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a truck was reported stolen from Elk Lick Towing and Service in Elk Lick Township. Troopers were called to the business on Mason Dixon Highway Nov. 2 and noted in the report that the theft happened at around 5:07 a.m. Two unidentified men reportedly entered […]
Police investigating after fight leads to stabbing in Butler County
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Butler County man is in custody following an argument that escalated into a stabbing outside a local restaurant.Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Butler City Police, Butler Ambulance Service, and the Butler Fire Department responded to 416 Eau Claire Street. A fight between two patrons, Christopher Boltz, 40, and Jonathon Fusaro-Podobensky, 30, led to Fusaro-Podobensky being stabbed in the abdomen by Boltz, the Butler City Police Department said via a press release.Boltz was soon taken into custody without incident and later placed in Butler County Prison to await arraignment. The victim was treated by local EMS personnel and flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh trauma hospital, the press release added. Fusaro-Podobensky is currently in stable condition, per police.A preliminary investigation appears that the two men were engaged in a fight after both were separated. Boltz then obtained a knife and stabbed Fusaro-Podobensky. The reason for the altercation is still unknown, police said.Boltz was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Simple Assault. Fusaro-Podobensky also was charged with Simple Assault.
One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
beavercountyradio.com
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
