Pittsburgh, PA

2023 NFL draft: 6 Steelers prospects to watch in Alabama vs LSU

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
This week the Alabama Crismon Tide and LSU Tigers square off in one of the premier matchups in college football. Here are six NFL draft prospects from this game the Pittsburgh Steelers need to keep an eye on.

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson Jr. is the best prospect in the upcoming draft who isn’t a quarterback. A truly elite defender with explosion and speed. The fact the Steelers could be picking in the top five is the only reason he’s considered but would be too good to pass up.

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquelin Roy is a smart defensive lineman with active hands and solid athletic ability. He’s beefed up since last season and is much stronger at the point of attack.

DT Byron Young, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Young is a short, squatty interior defensive lineman who is as physical and powerful as any defender in this draft. He weight around 295 pounds but plays like a guy 20 pounds heavier as he commands attention on every snap.

CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

I could have included any of three top Alabama cornerbacks in this list including Malachi Moore or Brian Branch but Eli Ricks is my guy. His combination of elite height and length and explosive speed really fit the bill for a Steelers defense that needs to get faster in the secondary.

CB Mekhi Garner, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mekhi Garner is an excellent man corner with fluid hips and very good speed.

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

The Steelers don’t need a wide receiver but given how early the team will be picking in the first round, it’s worth giving Kayshon Boutte a look. He’s easily one of the most physically gifted receivers in the draft and a lock to be among the top picks.

