1933 House of Bourbon will bring a taste of the Prohibition era to Edwardsville this fall
1933 House of Bourbon is slated to open at 1001 Enclave Parkway in Edwardsville on Nov. 16. Although the bar has bourbon in the name, it took owner Bernard D’Souza a while to develop his love of that particular type of whiskey. “I was actually always a whiskey person. I loved whiskey. It started with scotch and then went to single malts and then bourbon,” said D’Souza. He developed a taste for it with his wife, Simmi Kaur and, from there, the idea for 1933 was born. “You know, we love to have fun, love to party. And that became a passion of ours. We love to entertain people, love to go out and try different things. And so that all came together in this House of Bourbon.”
St. Louis Zoo Welcomes Cute New Member To The Zoo Family
If you're headed down to the St. Louis Zoo, you will want to stop by and meet the newest member, Rhubarb, a Francois’ langur baby. Who doesn't love baby animals? Well, the St. Louis Zoo just introduced one of the cutest babies yet. Rhubarb was born on September 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi and is the first Francois’ langur born at the St. Louis Zoo.
New timeline shows when Archdiocese of St. Louis will make final decisions in 'All Things New' plan
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is still in the middle of a restructuring plan. A message from Father Jack Siefert in the bulletin at St. Ambrose parish Saturday evening showed a timeline for the archdiocese's "All Things New" plan. According to the timeline, the archdiocese will...
Clayton wine store owner says priest returned thousands of dollars of wine on behalf of accused thief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Clayton wine store has recovered thousands of dollars in expensive wine after the owner said a priest returned it days after News 4 published surveillance video of the accused thief in action. “It was a slow Monday and I saw a priest come in with...
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
New BJC Clinic coming to Godfrey
BJC HealthCare broke ground Monday on a new, state of the art medical clinic in Godfrey. The 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility, with additional shell space for future expansion, will be at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street, near First MidAmerica Credit Union. It’s scheduled to open in 2023.
Winter weather outlook for St. Louis area 2023
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice will be here soon. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has your winter weather outlook.
Numerous charges for Alton man
An Alton man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged with numerous felonies in a series of incidents that are believed to have started in mid-September. 50-year-old Willie L. Carter is accused of robbery, burglary, attempted burglary, theft, and indecent exposure. According to information from the Madison...
Close races in Madison County, Andreas beats Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
Man killed in Alton motorcycle wreck
An Alton man lost his life in an overnight motorcycle wreck on Alby Street. Police say 29-year-old Lucas C. Chesnut was heading northbound in the 3,000 block of Alby at about 12:30am when he failed to navigate a turn, likely striking a utility pole and tree. Chestnut was pronounced dead...
Local animal shelters give senior pets a second chance during Senior Pet Month
Whether it’s a German shepherd or tabby cat, pets can bring love and joy to their owner’s life. And while puppies and kittens are usually the superstars of animal shelters and pet stores, senior pets deserve the same companionship. Elderly pets are in the spotlight this November for...
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
Weather First Forecast: Beautiful weather won't last long in St. Louis
Temperatures in the 70s will come to an end this week. Highs in the weekend will struggle to get to the 40s.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 23-29, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ashley Bottoms, 33 of Carlinville, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member and causing death to a child in connection with an October 20 incident.
Dateline: October 13, 2022 – URO spotted in Collinsville, IL
You know the names Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge — the list goes on ad infinitum. But have you ever heard of a Vanderhall? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until I came across one of these UROs (unidentified rolling objects) on my way home from work a couple of weeks ago.
JPD, Morgan Coroner Release Information on Fatal Car Crash from Jacksonville’s North End
Jacksonville Police have released information about a single-vehicle crash that killed a man more than a week ago. The Journal Courier reports that 20 year old Tafari K. Goddard was driving a vehicle that left the roadway at East Walnut and North East streets about 5:45 a.m. On Sunday, October 30th. The passenger side of the vehicle struck a utility pole causing extensive damage. Goddard was transported from the scene by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, according to Jacksonville Police speaking to the Journal Courier.
