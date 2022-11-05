Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade Deadline
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Bengals’ Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Could Kevin Huber's days be numbered?. The veteran punter has struggled in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons didn't rule out a potential change. "We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting...
Red Zone Has Packers Singing the Blues
DETROIT – You know what rhymes with red zone?. Finding new ways to lose just about every week, the Green Bay Packers gained 389 yards and converted 8-of-15 on third down. Aaron Rodgers had a season-high 291 passing yards to lead an offense that only punted once. That’s winning...
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut
The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Dolphins Notebook: Tua’s MVP Odds, Practice Squad Move, and More
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's performances in the back-to-back Miami Dolphins victories at Detroit and Chicago earned him a lot of national attention. They also catapulted him into the NFL MVP conversation through Week 9 of the 2022 season. It's reflected in MVP odds, where Tagovailoa has made a huge jump the...
Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers
If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Raiders waive former 1st-round pick Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders announced the move on Twitter. Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being...
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings Have a Third Quarter Problem
The Vikings have a third quarter problem. It hasn't actually mattered, considering how well they've played in the fourth quarter in winning six one-score games in a row. But if they want to win games against better competition and make a deep playoff run, the Vikings are going to have to figure out what's going on after halftime.
With Jeff Saturday’s hire, the Colts won the Super Bowl of nepotism
As acts of organizational sabotage go, it doesn’t get more flagrant than what Jim Irsay inflicted on the Indianapolis Colts this week. No, you didn’t eat a weed brownie. Yes, Jeff Saturday, an ESPN analyst with no experience as a coach at college or NFL level, is the man who will lead the Colts – at least on an interim basis. “This is for eight games, hopefully more,” Irsay, the Colts owner, said of his new head coach at the bizarre introductory press conference for Saturday.
Halfway Through Rookie Season, Nakobe Dean Has Played Four Defensive Snaps
PHILADELPHIA - News flash: Nakobe Dean played one defensive snap against the Texans last week. It was the first snap on defense for the Eagles' rookie linebacker since he got three of them in the season opener. That’s four defensive snaps halfway through his rookie season that began with him...
NFL Draft Profile: BJ Thompson, EDGE, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
Thompson was a three-star athlete from England High School in England, Ark., in the class of 2017. He was the No. 797 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 769 for On3.com. Thompson was an unranked three-star recruit for ESPN with a 78 grade out of 100. He committed to Baylor over Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Purdue, Texas, and Washington State. Thompson was a two-way player who primarily lined up at tight end and defensive end in high school. He also played cornerback as a freshman. As a high school senior, he guided England High School to a 14-1 record and the 2016 2A state semifinals. He finished the season with 37 receptions for 601 yards and ten touchdowns on offense and 29 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, two passes defended a forced fumble, and a touchdown on defense. Thompson led England High School to a 13-2 mark and the 2015 2A semifinals as a high school junior. He finished that season with 52 receptions for 830 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 91 tackles, 13 sacks, and returned an interception for a touchdown. Thompson also participated in basketball, baseball, and track and field in high school. He originally committed to Washington State before de-committing and switching to Baylor. Thompson transferred from Baylor after the 2018 season. His brother (Blake Mack) played tight end at Arkansas State from 2014 through 2017. Thompson earned First-Team All-Southland Conference honors in 2020 and was the conference’s 2020 Newcomer of the Year.
2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Invites Coming In
With Senior Bowl invites being sent out, the 2023 NFL Draft is nearing on the horizon. Track each invite going to draft prospects.
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
Centre Daily
Do-It-All Safety Ryan Neal Takes Surprising Star Turn Anchoring Revived Seahawks Defense
When Jamal Adams went down with a quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Broncos, the Seahawks suffered a major blow losing one of their best players for the remainder of the season that many NFL teams would have struggled to overcome. But while Seattle undoubtedly has missed...
