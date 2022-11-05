ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
WDIO-TV

GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
KLST/KSAN

Clinton stumping for 2 Democrats in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Former President Bill Clinton plans to attend two last-minute get-out-the-vote rallies Monday to help South Texas Democrats who are in tight congressional races against Republicans who are nationally backed. Clinton will attend a rally starting at 11 a.m. CST Monday in Laredo, Texas, to...
LAREDO, TX
Houston local news

