The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
Former Republican on why he doesn't think GOP winning in November would be a good thing
Justin Amash, a former Republican congressman, discusses the future of the GOP ahead of the midterm elections with CNN's Jake Tapper.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
Republican Monica De La Cruz flips key South Texas House district, becoming the first Hispanic woman to win the seat
McALLEN, Texas — Republican Monica De La Cruz is the winner in Texas' 15th Congressional District race, NBC News projects, defeating Democrat Michelle Vallejo in an open South Texas district that had once been solidly blue. Her win means Republicans flipped a traditionally Democratic seat in the predominantly Latino...
Results: Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeats Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 9 p.m. EST.
WDIO-TV
GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney,...
De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke
Greg Abbott decisively won a third term as governor of Texas on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke after a tumultuous few years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Cuellar eyes 10th term in Congress, GOP challenger Garcia says voters deserve new voice
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar wants to win a 10th term in Congress but he faces a heavily backed GOP political newcomer who says it’s time for new blood in Washington. The Republican National Committee has earmarked Cuellar’s 28th Congressional District as...
Rep. Paul Gosar and other Republicans, poised to recapture House, want to impeach President Joe Biden
Rep. Paul Gosar said on Twitter that President "Joe Biden must be impeached," reiterating an ultra-conservative talking point and providing a preview of the GOP’s playbook if they regain control of the House, which could happen after Tuesday's midterm elections. Gosar, R-Ariz., is unopposed on the ballot Tuesday in...
Texas Republican Monica De La Cruz beats Democrat Michelle Vallejo in newly-drawn 15th Congressional District
Texas Republican Monica De La Cruz won re-election, beating Democrat Michelle Vallejo in the newly-drawn 15th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
Pence comes to North Carolina for GOP Senate candidate Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence stumped in North Carolina on Wednesday in the final days before the midterm elections with U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, calling him one of the “strongest conservative voices” in the House, where he's served for the past six years. “I’m here to say...
Clinton stumping for 2 Democrats in South Texas
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Former President Bill Clinton plans to attend two last-minute get-out-the-vote rallies Monday to help South Texas Democrats who are in tight congressional races against Republicans who are nationally backed. Clinton will attend a rally starting at 11 a.m. CST Monday in Laredo, Texas, to...
Race for U.S. Congress is tight, no Republican 'red wave'
PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats did better than expected, leaving control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda unclear on Wednesday morning.
Why Gov. Gavin Newsom will run for president in 2024. And why he won’t
“He’s everything people in flyover America (the land between the coasts) think is wrong.”
Utah Senate: GOP Sen. Mike Lee defeats independent candidate Evan McMullin
The Fox News Decision projects that Republican incumbent Mike Lee will hold on in the Utah Senate race. He defeats independent candidate Evan McMullin, who also failed in his 2016 presidential bid. The Utah Senate election became an unexpectedly tight race as Lee, who was first elected in the Tea...
