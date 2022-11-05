Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach. More than 500 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the two-day event celebrating Jeep Heritage and the 4×4 lifestyle....
WAVY News 10
Local Tuskegee Airmen Chapter packs care bags for those deployed
WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Local Tuskegee Airmen Chapter packs care bags for …. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather Morning Update | Nov. 9, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler has the latest weather forecast...
WAVY News 10
Airbnb numbers show early interest in Something in the Water festival
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How far would you travel for your perfect music festival? With the return of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water in April 2023, many in Hampton Roads won’t have to go far. For those outside of the area, however, early numbers from Airbnb provided to 10 On Your Side give an idea of how far people are willing to go, and pay.
'Garden of Lights' returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden for holidays
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The video above on file is from a past year.This year's event is walk-through only. A mobility shuttle will be available Monday through Thursday for those in need. Gather your friends, family members or even that special someone - the Dominion Energy sponsored 'Garden...
WAVY News 10
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
Closings, schedule changes for Veterans Day 2022
City and county offices and some organizations will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day.
Thursday at 6: 'HBCyoU Dolls' are creating a path of possibilities in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — A new line of dolls is catching people’s attention at nearby stores and they’re meant to represent people right here in Hampton Roads. They’re called “HBC-YOU DOLLS” to depict Historically Black Colleges and Universities and everyone who attended. The dolls come...
Gloucester County becomes a ‘Bee City’
Gloucester recently became a Bee City USA affiliate, joining other cities like Hampton, Newport News, and Virginia Beach, in a mission to sustain pollinators.
Norfolk Arts to dedicate public artwork to honor legacy of city’s first Black principal
A sculpture to honor the legacy of Richard A. Tucker will be unveiled Nov. 19 at the library that bears his name.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead …. Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Subtropical storm Nicole to impact OBX later this …. 2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested...
cohaitungchi.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
WAVY News 10
H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach
Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11 in Hampton Roads including Restaurant Week, STEM Day activities and more
WAVY News 10
Phillip Jones speaks after declaring victory in the Newport News mayor race
Jones spoke to WAVY's Brett Hall after declaring victory Tuesday night. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fPQbWp. Phillip Jones speaks after declaring victory in the …. Jones spoke to WAVY's Brett Hall after declaring victory Tuesday night. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fPQbWp. Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference …. Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference...
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
‘Something In The Water’ Festival Returning To Virginia In 2023
‘Something In The Water’ is returning to the 757!. Pharrell is making waves with his announcement that acclaimed music and art festival ‘Something In The Water‘ is returning to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28-April 30, 2023. “The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach...
13newsnow.com
Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy. The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo. With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain...
Essence
Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023
“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hampton VA You Must Try
Are you searching for the best restaurants in Hampton VA? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to show you what to eat when you are in town. There are so many things to do in Hampton that you are going to want to fill up before you head out exploring. You will find a few different spots for breakfast and brunch here to do just that.
Comments / 0