ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Local Tuskegee Airmen Chapter packs care bags for those deployed

WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Local Tuskegee Airmen Chapter packs care bags for …. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather Morning Update | Nov. 9, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler has the latest weather forecast...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Airbnb numbers show early interest in Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How far would you travel for your perfect music festival? With the return of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water in April 2023, many in Hampton Roads won’t have to go far. For those outside of the area, however, early numbers from Airbnb provided to 10 On Your Side give an idea of how far people are willing to go, and pay.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead …. Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Subtropical storm Nicole to impact OBX later this …. 2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cohaitungchi.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Phillip Jones speaks after declaring victory in the Newport News mayor race

Jones spoke to WAVY's Brett Hall after declaring victory Tuesday night. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fPQbWp. Phillip Jones speaks after declaring victory in the …. Jones spoke to WAVY's Brett Hall after declaring victory Tuesday night. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fPQbWp. Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference …. Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy. The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo. With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain...
NORFOLK, VA
Essence

Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hampton VA You Must Try

Are you searching for the best restaurants in Hampton VA? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to show you what to eat when you are in town. There are so many things to do in Hampton that you are going to want to fill up before you head out exploring. You will find a few different spots for breakfast and brunch here to do just that.
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy