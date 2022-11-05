Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Polling Place Locations and Other Election Day Information
Today is election day for the 2022 Mid-Term Elections, and all polls in Iowa will open up at 7:00 am and will be open until 8:00 pm. The Washington County Auditor’s Office has also released a list of polling places for the upcoming general election. Polling places for the...
kciiradio.com
Election Day Tomorrow
The mid-term elections will be tomorrow, with the polls opening up at 7:00 am and will close at 8:00 pm in Iowa. A complete list of candidates that will be on the ballot and a complete list of polling place locations for Washington County can be found at the bottom of the article.
cbs2iowa.com
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hold a discussion regarding Washington County Ambulance Services patient transfer vehicle before moving into new business. The board will evaluate personnel change requests for the Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The board will also hear a presentation from Paws & More Animal Shelter about possible funding.
cbs2iowa.com
Reynolds, Republican candidates fly around the state day before the Midterm election
Governor Kim Reynolds is spending the day before the midterms making a number of last minute campaign stops all over the state on Monday. Reynolds made a stop in Waterloo in the morning, with stops scheduled in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. She is hoping to secure her second full term...
kciiradio.com
School Board Meeting Preview
The Washington Community School Board will meet in regular session today. The board will hold a public meeting for the planned high school and middle school improvements over the coming years before moving on to the Principal, and Superintendent reports. Four action items are on the agenda for today, including a second reading of the policy primers and one for the plans, specifications, and budget estimate for the upcoming Middle School and High School construction projects. A discussion regarding officer elections will be held toward the end of the meeting.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Riverboat Foundation to Handout Grants at November Meeting
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation will hold its next board meeting on November 16th at 6:00 pm. This meeting will also serve as the Grant Award Celebration, announcing the winning projects for grants which have been under consideration since September. The meeting will take place at the Riverside Casino Event Center at 6:00 pm, followed by a private reception with snacks and a cash bar at 6:30 pm and the grant award presentation beginning at 7:00 pm.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Cary Ann Siegfried
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Public Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried about some of the upcoming events this month at the library.
Pen City Current
Bad precedent set at City Council meeting
We talk a lot here about the right for the public to have access to elected officials. Whether it's Chapter 21 or Chapter 22 of Iowa Code, we stand by the public's right to address grievances against their representative government body - within reason. You can't go in and threaten,...
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Renovation Project Goes Out for Bid
At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project’s first phase set to go out for bid this month.
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet on Monday, November 7th. Following a public forum, an update on multiple Axiom projects, including the Wastewater Plant, Railroad Park, County Line Estates, 3rd Street, and sewer service lines repair for Saint Mary’s Street, will be discussed. The council will also consider a...
kciiradio.com
Toddler Reading Program to be Offered Every Thursday this Month at Library
The Washington Public Library will be bringing back its Wee Read program every Thursday this November. The Wee Read program is designed to provide an educational reading environment for young infants and toddlers from 18 months to three years old. Also offered during the Wee Read program will be fingerplays, songs, and other educational activities. Wee Read will begin each Thursday at 10:00 am at the Washington Public Library, and no pre-registration is required.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, I’m talking with Millie Youngquist, a member of the Community Foundation Board, about their upcoming Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Deputies respond to Blaines Crossing accident
Bertram — Monday afternoon, Linn County Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident involving an ATV near Blaines Crossing Road. Emergency crews were dispatched near 1147 Blaines Crossing Road in Bertram, Iowa. Deputies received assistance from:. Linn County Rescue. Mt. Vernon Fire. Lisbon Fire. Area Ambulance. Upon arrival, crews...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
kciiradio.com
Area Schools Hosting Veterans Day Assemblies
Several area schools have scheduled assemblies this week to recognize and honor our veterans. Washington Middle School will hold their assembly on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:15 p.m. in the gymnasium. The choir will be performing, among other tributes. Veterans from all branches of the military are invited to attend.
KCRG.com
High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
Comments / 0