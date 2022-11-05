At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project’s first phase set to go out for bid this month.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO