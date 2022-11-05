ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Astros-Phillies 2nd-least watched World Series behind 2020

LAS VEGAS -- The Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television. The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves' six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
Phillies pick up Aaron Nola's option, decline Jean Segura's

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up starting pitcher Aaron Nola's $16 million option on Monday night, making his contract worth $59 million over five years. The exercising of Nola's team-friendly option was among the moves made by the National League champion Phillies on the heels of their World Series defeat to the Houston Astros in six games. They also declined the $17 million option on second baseman Jean Segura, 32, who gets a $1 million buyout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

