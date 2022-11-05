The Philadelphia Phillies picked up starting pitcher Aaron Nola's $16 million option on Monday night, making his contract worth $59 million over five years. The exercising of Nola's team-friendly option was among the moves made by the National League champion Phillies on the heels of their World Series defeat to the Houston Astros in six games. They also declined the $17 million option on second baseman Jean Segura, 32, who gets a $1 million buyout.

