Portland, OR

D. King
3d ago

This is a report that comes from Alejandro Mayorkas.......Bwahahahahaha !The whole Biden Administration is a Clown Show and a Disaster !

merc
3d ago

all this hate on Trump living in the past..... how bout the current problem? I'm still waiting for someone to say how good the biden administration has been? come on anybody? that's what I thought.......

Nicole P
4d ago

I remember watching videos of protesters being arrested by plain clothed men and thrown in unmarked vehicles. Now it makes sense. This is so disgusting but of course his followers will deny. There is no lowest low for Trump. When he hits rock bottom, he digs deeper.

