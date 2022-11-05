Read full article on original website
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
Coaches Corner: Don't bet on Dan Lanning leaving Oregon for Auburn
A strange rumor popped up this weekend regarding mutual interest between the Auburn administration and Oregon first-year head coach Dan Lanning. The rumor has already been mostly debunked by 247Sports' AuburnUndercover site. However, it makes sense that Auburn would have an interest in Lanning. He has proven that he has the recruiting and coaching chops to immediately make a team a championship contender. And given his experience at Georgia, he has the SEC pedigree. But does this make sense for Lanning?
Dan Lanning says no to Auburn
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses why he's not interested in Auburn's head coaching job and why he's committed to being Oregon's head coach for the long haul.
Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn
Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
