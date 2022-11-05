Read full article on original website
Related
STORM WATCH: Remnants of Nicole to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Connecticut tonight
Today will be cloudy and turn breezy with rain developing by the afternoon because of remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Some of the rain will be heavy at times overnight Friday and wind gusts could becoming strong with some gusts of 40-50 mph possible.
STORM WATCH: Remnants from Nicole expected to bring heavy rain to NJ
Remnants from Nicole are expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of New Jersey Friday.
Tracking windy, rainy weather heading to New Jersey by Friday
New Jersey will be dealing with some windy and wet weather to end the week.
Multiple injuries reported in Route 9 crash in Old Bridge
News 12 is told five people were injured in the crash that happened around 3 a.m., which ended with two vehicles in a wooded area.
Coyotes or wolf dogs? Experts weigh in on what animal people are seeing in Fairfield
A resident says his parents saw a strange looking wolf in their yard recently that they captured on video. The family says it left and then came back and stayed for three hours.
Hudson Valley voters split after Gov. Hochul’s victory
Voters across the Hudson Valley are reacting to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s victory over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin
Officials: Resident rescued from apartment fire in Hillsborough Township
Police said no one was injured as a result from the fire, but fire officials had to rescue someone from the building.
New Jersey Attorney General Office opens investigation after fatal police chase on Route 9
The New Jersey Attorney General Office has launched an investigation following a deadly police chase that temporarily shut down Route 9 South in Old Bridge Wednesday morning.
Police: Connecticut man stabbed woman inside her Hempstead apartment
The female victim was also inside screaming after police say she was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital.
Adult and minor arrested for Croton car break-ins
Officials say one adult and one minor were apprehended Monday for stealing a car that had the keyfob left inside, and a number of belongings found in other cars.
Clothing boutique run by Mount Vernon students celebrates 1 year anniversary
The Knights Boutique opened last May and is a 100% volunteer run store that allows students at Mount Vernon High School to “shop” for free clothes, school supplies, toiletries and more.
Police: New Rochelle cleaning woman charged with stealing $25K of jewelry
Officials say 42-year-old Azra Zecirovic, who was employed by a cleaning company at the time of theft, is charged with grand larceny.
Comments / 0