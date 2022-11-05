ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New electric car-sharing program to launch in Charlotte by 2023

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORRrn_0izohn0m00

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte has announced on Thursday the launch of a new electric vehicle car-sharing program that will look to provide lower-income residents with transportation without paying for the cost of maintenance that comes with traditional ownership.

The program aims to increase the access to electric transportation by making electric vehicles available at a low cost. A total of 10 cities in the U.S. are taking part, with Charlotte being the only one in the Southeast.

The city partnered with Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and the Centralina Regional Council to make the program happen. It’s a part of an effort that is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The program will launch in July 2023. Residents and staff in five affordable housing developments will have access to 10 EV’s.

The final touches of the program are pending. The five developments that have committed to represent 538 housing units and eligible residents with a driver’s license will get the first opportunity yo test-drive the vehicles.

After the testing period is over, residents can reserve vehicles online and rent them at a small hourly rate or daily fee, according to the city.

There are two years worth of funding, but the program is designed to have a self-funded model down the road.

In recent years, the state of North Carolina has made an effort to shift to electric transportation.

“With Governor Cooper’s administration’s focus on the rapid and equitable shift to electric transportation, this innovative project will serve as a model for wider-scale EV sharing in underserved communities across the state,” said Stan Cross, Electric Transportation Policy Director at SACE.

The program also hopes to address the lack of charging options in multi-unit housing. The AMP will install two EV chargers at each housing location, which will come equipped with two ports.

“Because transportation makes up 40% of Charlotte’s total greenhouse gas emissions, decarbonizing this sector through electrification is a critical strategy for a low carbon future,” said Sarah Hazel, chief sustainability and resiliency officer at the City of Charlotte.

The hope for the project is that with low-cost vehicles made available, there wil be an increase access to clean transportation.

(WATCH BELOW: Renderings of Charlotte’s first electric fire station released)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeJUF_0izohn0m00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
multihousingnews.com

Annex Group Plans Charlotte Affordable Community

The $44 million project is slated for completion in 2025. The Annex Group plans to develop a 200-unit affordable multifamily community, Union at Tryon, in Charlotte, N.C. The $44 million project is slated for completion in 2025. Tarr Group will serve as civil engineer and Shelter Investments Development Corp. as LIHTC consultant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities

BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes

If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out. Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

9 Investigates: Drivers ignoring red lights at intersections

CHARLOTTE — Drivers blowing through red lights is a problem that is getting worse in Charlotte. “Everybody needs to be almost a stakeholder in the safety of driving cars in intersections,” said Justin Kupfer, a detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit. Officers issued more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte. The area of Johnson Road and Ballantyne Village Way was closed as crews worked to clean up the area, but all lanes have since reopened. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the crash around 11:17 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
MARVIN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
115K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy