cbs17
Man injured in wreck that closed part of Ellis Road in Durham on Tuesday morning
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that closed a portion of Ellis Drive, the Durham Police Department said. Police tweeted around 10:55 a.m. that Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed because of the wreck. At 11:19 a.m., police tweeted that the road had reopened.
WRAL
Driver charged with DWI, other charges in crash that killed two in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police on Tuesday charged Armonta Lamont Tyler, 26, for a role in a crash that killed two passengers on Oct. 28. Tyler, of Durham, faces charges of DWI, reckless driving, speeding, felony death by motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Driver charged in connection with fatal crash in Durham
The Durham Police Department has charged a driver in connection with a crash that killed two passengers.
cbs17
Durham driver charged in deaths of 2 women after Audi crashes into tree
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who police say was behind the wheel of an Oct. 29 deadly crash has been charged in the death of two passengers that were in the car. Around 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 29, 26-year-old Armonta Lamont Tyler was driving a 2017 Audi on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue, the Durham Police Department said.
2-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Johnston County home
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A 2-year-old was shot Monday night, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brookside Lane in Four Oaks, where the toddler was being treated by his parents. The toddler, who was alert, was taken to WakeMed...
cbs17
NC police shot young Fayetteville woman 17 times, autopsy shows; new details emerge from July death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are shedding a new light on the case. Jada Johnson, 22, was shot 17 times by law enforcement on July 1, according to her autopsy report released Tuesday. One...
cbs17
23-year-old Durham man dies after motorcycle collides with pick-up truck
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a motor-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of North Roxboro Street. Joseph Paul Normand Cutlip, 23, was traveling southbound on his 1987 Harley Davidson when...
jocoreport.com
4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision
FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
cbs17
Slow-speed chase in Johnston County ends in collision, DWI charge for Fayetteville man
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in Johnston County Jail after the N.C. State Highway Patrol said he was impaired when he collided with a vehicle during a Sunday night chase. According to the Highway Patrol, at 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, a state trooper saw a...
2 NC deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife: Sheriff
An armed man was inside the gas station causing a disturbance and deputies were sent to the scene.
2-year-old accidentally shot after finding gun in Johnston County home
A 2-year-old is in the hospital after accidentally being shot in Johnston County.
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her North Carolina home
Police said they believe the dead person is Linda Brown, 64, who lived at the home where the fire happened.
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
WRAL
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
Autryville woman, 24, dies in N.C. 24 wreck
A fatal wreck claimed the life of a 24-year-old Autryville woman Tuesday morning, a fatal collision that closed the eastbound lanes of N.C. 24
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
cbs17
ShotSpotter signals shots fired near Wayne County courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County’s ShotSpotter tipped off police to several gunshots that were fired near the county courthouse on Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to an area near the Wayne County Courthouse after hearing gunshots. Shortly after responding, ShotSpotter sent officers to the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
