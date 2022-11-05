ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Abortion rights Proposal 3 projected to pass in Michigan

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan voters are approving a ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. NBC News projects Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, will pass. The measure effectively nullifies a 1931 ban on abortions in most circumstances. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

Elections official: Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong, a state election official said Tuesday, as an estimated 2 million people were expected to vote by absentee ballot. Michigan Secretary of State chief of external affairs Jake Rollow told reporters Tuesday it appears voters were casting in-person...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy