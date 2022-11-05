Read full article on original website
Ticket sold in California wins $2 billion Powerball jackpot, one winner from Michigan gets $1 million
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn, 10-33-41-47-56 and Powerball 10, in the delayed Monday, November 7 drawing. The record-setting Powerball drawing was pushed to Tuesday morning after being...
Abortion rights Proposal 3 projected to pass in Michigan
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan voters are approving a ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. NBC News projects Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, will pass. The measure effectively nullifies a 1931 ban on abortions in most circumstances. The...
Elections official: Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong, a state election official said Tuesday, as an estimated 2 million people were expected to vote by absentee ballot. Michigan Secretary of State chief of external affairs Jake Rollow told reporters Tuesday it appears voters were casting in-person...
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
