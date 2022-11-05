Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
WTVQ
Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
k105.com
Two people perish in Berea house fire
Two people have perished in a house fire in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told the Berea Citizen that 27-year-old Heaven Renner and 57-year-old Tommy Damrell were killed when the residence caught fire at approximately 10:45 Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. When firefighters arrived...
fox56news.com
Lexington police presence cleared from Man O’ War Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Portions of Man O’ War Boulevard were reopened Monday after an “active scene” ended. The Lexington Police Department said that around 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments parking lot on Crosby Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
AOL Corp
1 man dies after single-vehicle crash on motorcycle in Lexington, police say
A Lexington man has died after single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle, according to Lexington police. Forty-two-year-old Joseph Joshua Metoyer died from multiple blunt force injuries following the accident which took place on Saturday at Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill in Lexington, according to the Fayette County Coroner. According to...
fox56news.com
42-year-old Lexington man dies in motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 42-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Joseph Joshua Metoyer of Lexington suffered blunt force injuries from an accident on Gainesway Drive at Castleton Hill. Metoyer was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The Lexington...
k105.com
Northern Ky. mother indicted in overdose death of her toddler
A northern Kentucky woman has been indicted in the overdose death of her 13-month-old child. Bailee Thornsbury, 22, of Cynthiana, was indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury for murder, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine), first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on indictment warrant in Casey County
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Casey County last week on an indictment warrant, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Eddie E. Alcorn was arrested on an indictment warrant for charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition greater than $10,000, theft by deception including cold checks $10,000 or more, and identity theft.
fox56news.com
School bus involved in Lexington wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wreck involving a school bus has been reported Friday in Lexington. Around 4 p.m., a school bus and a car were involved in a wreck at Alexandria Drive and Cambridge Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56 News, they responded to the 200 block...
wymt.com
State of Emergency declared in Estill County due to wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday due to a fire emergency. Fire crews are actively working to control a wildfire in Estill County. Fire officials have been out on Pitts Road battling a brush fire. Smoke...
WKYT 27
WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A UK student has been arrested following an assault on campus.
fox56news.com
Lexington man sentenced to over 8 years for fentanyl trafficking, firearm possession
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington man has been sentenced to time in jail for multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking. Eyron Smith, 31, of Lexington, was sentenced in federal court on Monday to 100 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
fox56news.com
17-year-old Frankfort juvenile reported missing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 17-year-old juvenile from Frankfort has been reported missing. Jerry Lancaster is an autistic male last seen around West 4th Street. According to the Frankfort Police Department, he is known to be a frequent guest at the Access Men’s Shelter. He was last...
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
WKYT 27
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
Anderson County Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting involving a trooper in Anderson County. KSP says the shooting happened around 2 Friday afternoon. Highway 127 at the Bluegrass Parkway is shut down right now in both directions as a result of what happened. According to...
fox56news.com
2 Lexington hotels robbed, investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a person of interest in a pair of hotel robberies. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers gathered at the Ramada Inn on North Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the police, an employee was held at gunpoint and handed a note demanding money by an unidentified man.
k105.com
Suspect arrested over 50 times since 2004 indicted in Grayson Co. on methamphetamine, heroin charges
A Nelson County man arrested over 50 times in seven Kentucky counties has been indicted in Grayson County on drug trafficking and other charges. Daniel Lee Marshall, 45, of Bardstown, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in its proper container, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
