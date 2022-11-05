Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Former Pella Christian Soccer Player Gains Valuable Experience as a College Freshman
Pella Christian alumni Alejo Marcon enjoyed a fantastic senior season last year on both the soccer pitch and tennis court on Eagle Lane. This fall Marcon’s talents were shown on the Central College men’s soccer team. Marcon played 863 minutes for the Dutch this season, seeing action in...
kniakrls.com
2022 Recap: Norwalk volleyball wins 24 games, earns share of Little Hawkeye crown
Although the season ended one win shy of their ultimate goal – the State Tournament – the 2022 Norwalk volleyball team certainly had another year to remember. Team highlights included a 24-11 overall record, a 6-1 conference mark that tied Indianola for the regular season Little Hawkeye title, and a second straight appearance in the Class 4A regional finals. Following a thrilling, come-from-behind, five-set regional semifinal win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the Warriors were swept by Sioux City Bishop Heelan in three competitive sets and denied the program’s first-ever State Volleyball Tournament berth.
kniakrls.com
Former Pella Starting Libero Earns Collegiate Award
A former Pella standout volleyball player has earned a top honor. Kennady Klein with Nebraska Wesleyan was named the American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Klein earned her first All-Conference selection as well as a senior. She is 4th in the conference in digs per set (4.58) and 2nd in total digs (481) in 2022.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars And Melcher-Dallas Earn Bluegrass Conference Volleyball Spots
Several area volleyball players from Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas made all-Bluegrass Conference selections. Three from Twin Cedars earned 1st or 2nd team this season. Rylee Dunkin led the Sabers with 265 assists.. Also earning a 1st team nod was Sophie Lyle, who led the team with 157 kills, and Jillian French was 2nd on the team with 134 kills and had the most aces on the team with 76. Earning 2nd team was Kenzyn Roberts, who was tops for the Sabers with 267 digs. Earning honorable mention was Ami Mockenhaupt. Three Melcher-Dallas Volleyball players were named to the 2nd team. Kasyn Reed led the Saints with 35 ace serves. Also on the 2nd team was Gabby Overgaard. She led the Saints 108 kills and 28 blocks this season. Summer Karpan earned honorable mention. Melcher-Dallas finished with a 5-17 record and 4th place in the Bluegrass Conference Eastern Division. Twin Cedars finished the season 13-12 and 2nd in the Bluegrass Conference Eastern Division and 3rd in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Football Senior Class Helped Build Program
After losing several key contributors and a large senior class in 2021, the Indianola football team came into 2022 with a lot of unknowns coming off of a quarterfinal appearance in class 4A. The Indians had to rebuild nearly the entire defense, with only several players having varsity experience, and a lot of the new players were seniors who mostly played junior varsity in their junior seasons.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Cross Country Hopes For Well Rounded Individuals Next Year
The offseason for the Knoxville Cross Country program will be a lot of running but not just running. Coaches Michael and Mikayla Splavec want the runners who are returning to be involved in multiple sports so they are working with each muscle group so they can stay healthy and not have all the nagging injuries. Michael Splavec adds it is fun to see the kids in their winter sports since he and Mikayla are not coaching anything this winter.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Volleyball Culture Sets Up Success
The Indianola volleyball team had their season come to a close in the class 4A quarterfinal round at state, and are well prepared to continue a strong run in the future. The Indians not only bring back their top statistical leaders in kills, sets, and digs, but will have talent in the younger classes coming up to continue the success. Head coach Kent Halstead tells KNIA Sports having a strong practice environment is what makes his team successful.
kniakrls.com
Pella’s Cutler, Hammann Win Statewide Coaching Honors
Pella Head Cross Country Coach Doug Cutler was selected for a rare honor from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. Cutler won both head coach of the year for the Class 3A boys and girls — mirroring the Class 3A championships both won on October 29th. Cutler has been honored as an at-large coach nearly every season he’s been with the Dutch since he took over the Pella programs, and was the state’s boys cross country coach of the year in 2009 and 2011. Doug’s teams have won four team cross country titles since moving to the Tulip City (2009, 2011, 2022 boys; 2022 girls), and he’s also been the assistant coach for Boys Head Coach Brent Van Hauen and the track and field championship teams in 2013, 2016, and 2021 and the 2018 Pella girls state team track title winners.
kniakrls.com
Pella Volleyball Players Earn Academic All-State Honors
Two Pella volleyball players were recognized among the best in Iowa for their work in the classroom. Jasmine Namminga and Katie Pollock were both selected as Academic All-State players by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. To be nominated, an athlete must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher and a...
kniakrls.com
John McCoy wins the Ted Johnson Memorial Award
The most prestigious award given by the World of Outlaws (WoO) is the Ted Johnson Memorial Award. The award is given to those that have dedicated their lives to Sprint Car Racing. The award was presented during the WoO finals at Charlotte, North Carolina, to Knoxville Raceway Director and Promoter...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Women’s Wrestling Program Debut
The first ever Simpson College women’s wrestling team event took place over the weekend, as Storm athlete Jenna Joseph led the team with a third place finish. Joseph went 4-1 in the 170lb bracket, winning via a pin for the first program victory. Other winners for the Storm included Kari German at 123lbs, Kyla Pattillo at 136lbs, and Kyla Revels at 191lbs. The Storm will next wrestle at Waldorf on Saturday to continue their inaugural season.
kniakrls.com
Pella High School Choir Ready for Winter Performances
The choir students of Pella High School stay plenty busy as the air chills and the days get shorter. Seniors Ellie Wogen and Eli Burrows both look forward to a series of local performances for the holidays, including at the Tour of Stores on Monday, November 21st and the Pella Opera House Festival of Trees on November 22nd. Additionally, a winter concert will be held on December 12th at Douwstra Auditorium at Central College.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – All-State Choir Students
Braelyn Ensor, Ellie Wogen, Eli Burrows, Jacob Rietveld, and Treyton Turnbull with the Pella High School choir programs discuss their selection to participate the Iowa High School Music Association All-State Musical Festival. The same group will return for Wednesday’s program to discuss the upcoming winter performance season. Podcast: Play...
kniakrls.com
Carl Junior Turner
Celebration of life services for Carl Junior Turner, 78, of Lebanon, MO, formerly of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12th, at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola Fire Department. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Tomorrow
Indianola Parks and Rec’s Tunes and Treats Concert Series is hosting a homecoming for Indianola native Rose Colella tomorrow, including a free concert from the nationally renowned jazz vocalist. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News after graduating from Indianola High School, Colella earned a Bachelor...
kniakrls.com
Virginia Wheeldon
Funeral Services for Virginia Wheeldon, age 83 of Pleasantville, will be held Wednesday, November 9th at 11:00am at the Mason Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hartford Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Warren County Genealogical Society, Box 151 Indianola, IA 50125, the Iowa Genealogical Society, 628 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309 or Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Pella High School Band Craft and Vendor Show Coming Saturday
Those looking to start holiday shopping can do so while supporting Iowa’s premiere marching band. The Marching Dutch are hosting the annual Pella High School Band Parent Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pella High Gymnasium. There will be more than 100 craft and service vendors on site. All proceeds benefit the Marching Dutch Uniform Account.
kniakrls.com
All-State Choir Students on Today’s Let’s Talk Pella
It’s another record breaking year for the number of students from Pella High School who will be represented at the annual Iowa High School Music Association All-State Music Festival. On top of the 11 band students selected, nine vocal students were also selected to participate in the elite group, including:
kniakrls.com
Leslie Malin
Funeral services for Leslie Malin, 84 of Pella, will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present until service time at 2:00 p.m. to greet friends and relatives. As was Leslie’s wish, cremation will take place after the service and interment will be at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Wesley Life or The Alzheimers and Dementia Research Foundation. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Christmas Tour of Homes Returns in Pella December 1st through 3rd
The holiday season is on the horizon, and so is an annual tradition returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 1st through the 3rd. Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Comments / 0