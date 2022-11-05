Several area volleyball players from Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas made all-Bluegrass Conference selections. Three from Twin Cedars earned 1st or 2nd team this season. Rylee Dunkin led the Sabers with 265 assists.. Also earning a 1st team nod was Sophie Lyle, who led the team with 157 kills, and Jillian French was 2nd on the team with 134 kills and had the most aces on the team with 76. Earning 2nd team was Kenzyn Roberts, who was tops for the Sabers with 267 digs. Earning honorable mention was Ami Mockenhaupt. Three Melcher-Dallas Volleyball players were named to the 2nd team. Kasyn Reed led the Saints with 35 ace serves. Also on the 2nd team was Gabby Overgaard. She led the Saints 108 kills and 28 blocks this season. Summer Karpan earned honorable mention. Melcher-Dallas finished with a 5-17 record and 4th place in the Bluegrass Conference Eastern Division. Twin Cedars finished the season 13-12 and 2nd in the Bluegrass Conference Eastern Division and 3rd in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO