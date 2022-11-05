ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

sciotopost.com

Ross County – Juvenile Tased After Obstructing and Resisting Officers

ROSS – A juvenile was tased after attempting to flee from police in Sunday. According to the Chillicothe police department around 8:30 pm on Sunday they were dispatched to 78 West Seventh Street to serve a warrant on a juvenile suspect at a residence. When they arrived they confronted the juvenile and told him that he has a felony warrant for his arrest and to come outside. When the juvenile stepped outside he took off on foot.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon has been found safe. Dean Lamont Stevenson was returned safely to his home Tuesday night after being reported missing and missing two dialysis treatments. Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️
WORTHINGTON, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after car crash near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another critically hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Dublin Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened at 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of Sawmill Road and West Case Road. One person was pronounced dead at the...
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control. The vehicle went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Chillicothe woman dies after 2-vehicle crash on US 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was pronounced dead following a two-vehicle car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on U.S. Route 23 in a Chevrolet S-10 when she failed to yield at a stop sign near Blackwater Road and was struck by another vehicle, OSHP says.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

One dead after a car crashes into a tree in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash on New Albany-Condit Road Saturday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which happened around 1:14 p.m. Police said the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving southbound when they lost...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Gun found at high school; plus other Groveport Police news

A Groveport Madison High School student, who was suspected in a robbery in Columbus, was found to be in possession of a gun at the school on Oct. 24. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, the suspect is a 16-year-old male student. The robbery occurred in the Independence Village...
GROVEPORT, OH
sciotopost.com

Ashville – One Person was Critically Injured at Farm Company in Pickaway County

Pickaway – One man was critically injured today when he was caught between two containers that may have contained soybeans around 1 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, emergency crews were called to the scene of the Delong Company located on Ashville Pike just North of Ashville, when workers reported that the man was crushed and was not responding. When crews arrived on the scene they requested air support, but later waved it off and transported the man to a critical care hospital.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into weekend fire in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Saturday morning structure fire in Ross County is being investigated as arson. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with township firefighters responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. The fire was in the 300 block of...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
COLUMBUS, OH
