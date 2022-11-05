Read full article on original website
Related
Police charge 18-year-old with murder in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in the fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station last month. Police said they have charged 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross with murder in the death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky. The shooting happened at the Sheetz...
18-year-old charged in deadly shooting near Sheetz in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder more than one week after a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas […]
19-year-old man killed, another man seriously injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a reported shooting on the city's northeast side Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Jermain Drive just south of Mock Road at...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Juvenile Tased After Obstructing and Resisting Officers
ROSS – A juvenile was tased after attempting to flee from police in Sunday. According to the Chillicothe police department around 8:30 pm on Sunday they were dispatched to 78 West Seventh Street to serve a warrant on a juvenile suspect at a residence. When they arrived they confronted the juvenile and told him that he has a felony warrant for his arrest and to come outside. When the juvenile stepped outside he took off on foot.
sciotopost.com
67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
Police: 75-year-old man missing from Worthington found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 75-year-old man who went missing from his home in Worthington Sunday afternoon has been found safe. Dean Lamont Stevenson was returned safely to his home Tuesday night after being reported missing and missing two dialysis treatments. Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One transported by helicopter following serious crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a serious crash along Route 23 in Pickaway County. The two-car crash happened this afternoon around 2 p.m. in the area of Route 23 and Tarlton Road. First reports said that one person was taken by helicopter to a Columbus trauma...
1 dead, 1 critical after car crash near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another critically hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Dublin Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened at 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of Sawmill Road and West Case Road. One person was pronounced dead at the...
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control. The vehicle went...
Grand jury votes against indictment of officers involved in 2021 shooting death in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury has voted against indicting officers involved in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in 2021. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, officers were serving a felony arrest warrant for an aggravated robbery suspect on Dec. 8, 2021 at a home in the 2700 block of Fourseasons Drive.
Chillicothe woman dies after 2-vehicle crash on US 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was pronounced dead following a two-vehicle car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on U.S. Route 23 in a Chevrolet S-10 when she failed to yield at a stop sign near Blackwater Road and was struck by another vehicle, OSHP says.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
White Castle: Chillicothe Police investigation reveals needle inside bag was hoax
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular food chain has said that a police investigation has uncovered an untruth about their burger joint. On Monday, the Guardian reported that police were dispatched to White Castle in Chillicothe after a customer reported finding a hypodermic needle in her food bag. Police immediately launched an investigation and started watching security videos from inside the restaurant.
Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
myfox28columbus.com
One dead after a car crashes into a tree in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash on New Albany-Condit Road Saturday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which happened around 1:14 p.m. Police said the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving southbound when they lost...
$9 million in cocaine seized during traffic stop in Ohio
A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers say they seized $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.
columbusmessenger.com
Gun found at high school; plus other Groveport Police news
A Groveport Madison High School student, who was suspected in a robbery in Columbus, was found to be in possession of a gun at the school on Oct. 24. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, the suspect is a 16-year-old male student. The robbery occurred in the Independence Village...
sciotopost.com
Ashville – One Person was Critically Injured at Farm Company in Pickaway County
Pickaway – One man was critically injured today when he was caught between two containers that may have contained soybeans around 1 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, emergency crews were called to the scene of the Delong Company located on Ashville Pike just North of Ashville, when workers reported that the man was crushed and was not responding. When crews arrived on the scene they requested air support, but later waved it off and transported the man to a critical care hospital.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into weekend fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Saturday morning structure fire in Ross County is being investigated as arson. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with township firefighters responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. The fire was in the 300 block of...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old shot at car meet in east Columbus early Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and chest four times by an unknown person while walking with friends at a car meet early Sunday morning, police said. The victim and his friends were walking in a parking lot in the 4000 block of...
10TV
Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0