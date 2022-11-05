West Henderson stays undefeated with a win in playoff opener

West Henderson had to survive a first-round scare while Reidsville and Charlotte Catholic won easily. Here's a look at what happened.

WEST HENDERSON 45, NORTH DAVIDSON 28

The undefeated Falcons had to battle back from a 28-14 deficit against three-win North Davidson in the 3-A playoffs.

Star quarterback Lukas Kachilo, a Gardner-Webb commit, threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Falcons (11-0) moved on to the second round.

Kachilo got it started with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Truitt Manuel as the Falcons got within a score by halftime.

That connection worked again as Kachilo fired a 33-yard touchdown pass to Manuel in the third quarter, tying the game.

Kachilo’s 15-yard touchdown run put the Falcons ahead for good with three minutes left in the third quarter. Irbin Villafuerte kicked a 22-yard field goal following a North Davidson fumble, making it 38-28.

Carson Dimsdale’s 14-yard touchdown run rounded out the scoring.

North Davidson (3-8) had taken a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Gavin Hill threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Peter Simpson. Xavion Hayes added touchdown runs of 11 and 63 yards for the Black Knights.

The Falcons got within 21-14 on Kachilo’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Sullivan.

But the Black Knights pushed it back to two-touchdown margin when Hill threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Snyder.

BUTLER 28, HICKORY RIDGE 21

Zach Lawrence threw a pair of touchdowns as Butler held off Hickory Ridge in the first round of the 4-A playoffs to improve to 9-2. The Bulldogs’ quarterback threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to D.J. Horton and 21 yards to Nathan Rankin. Horton also scored on runs of 1 and 41 yards.

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 48, REAGAN 22

Griffin Sovine ran for three touchdowns as Charlotte Catholic rolled in the 4-A playoffs. Quarterback Sean Boyle, a West Virginia commit, was 8 of 12 for 121 yards and a touchdown.

REIDSVILLE 76, MADISON 14

Al Lee threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Reidsville rolled in the 2-A playoffs. Paul Widerman ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Rams.

Reidsville (10-1) led 63-7 at halftime.

NORTH CAROLINA PLAYOFF SCORES

4A Playoff Brackets

4-A East

No. 1 Hillside 49, No. 32 Hoke County 18

No. 16 Apex 42, No. 17 Panther Creek 35

No. 8 Holly Springs 36, No. 25 Richmond 33

No. 9 Pine Forest 21, No. 24 Fuquay-Varina 20

No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons 50, No. 28 Knightdale 8

No. 12 Millbrook 27, No. 21 Clayton 10

No. 13 Southern Alamance 28, No. 20 Riverside 21

No. 4 New Hanover 45, No. 29 Broughton 19

No. 3 Wake Forest 42, No. 30 Chapel Hill 8

No. 14 Leesville Road 30, No. 19 Conley 27

No. 6 Cleveland 42, No. 27 Topsail 14

No. 11 Rolesville 41, No. 22 Overhills 16

No. 7 Pinecrest 42, No. 26 Laney 35

No. 10 Jordan 23, No. 23 Jack Britt 20

No. 15 Hoggard 42, No. 18 Heritage 13

No. 2 New Bern 56, No. 31 Sanderson 14

4-A West

No. 1 Grimsley 69, No. 32 Davie 37

No. 17 Charlotte Catholic 48, No. 16 Reagan 22

No. 8 Independence 41, No. 25 Page 13

No. 9 Olympic 21, No. 24 T.C. Roberson 14

No. 5 Hough 49, No. 28 Providence 0

No. 12 Mallard Creek 26, No. 21 Ardrey Kell 14

No. 20 Mount Tabor 28, No. 13 Asheville 26

No. 4 East Forsyth 49, No. 29 West Forsyth 0

No. 3 Watauga 42, No. 30 South Iredell 13

No. 14 Northwest Guilford 45, No. 19 Southeast Guilford 20

No. 6 Weddington 29, No. 27 Marvin Ridge 19

No. 11 Cox Mill 45, No. 22 Lake Norman 33

No. 7 A.C. Reynolds 55, vs. No. 26 A.L. Brown 14

No. 10 Julius Chambers 34, No. 23 Porter Ridge 3

No. 15 Butler 28, No. 18 Hickory Ridge 21

No. 2 Mooresville 47, No. 31 Southwest Guilford 26

3A Playoff Brackets

3A East

No. 1 Northern Nash 25, No. 32 Jacksonville Northside 7

No. 16 Southern Nash 62, No. 17 White Oak 26

No. 25 Vance County 28, No. 8 West Carteret 26

No. 9 Southern Durham 55, No. 24 Richlands 12

No. 28 Triton 53, No. 5 C.B. Aycock 28

No. 21 Hunt 3, No. 12 Smithfield-Selma 0

No. 20 Jacksonville 21, No. 13 Rocky Mount 17

No. 4 Havelock 68, No. 29 Croatan 7

No. 3 Seventy-First 62, No. 30 South Johnston 0

No. 14 J.H. Rose 44, No. 19 Cape Fear 24

No. 6 North Brunswick 14, No. 27 Westover 6

No. 22 Lee County 41, No. 11 Currituck County 38

No. 7 Terry Sanford 56, No. 26 South Brunswick 36

No. 10 Scotland 42 vs. No. 23 Fike 35

No. 15 Williams 34, No. 18 Western Alamance 20

No. 2 Eastern Alamance 41, No. 31 Franklinton 7

3A West

No. 1 Kings Mountain 42, No. 32 St. Stephens 6

No. 17 Smoky Mountain 41, No. 16 Central Davidson 38

No. 8 West Charlotte 40, No. 25 Stuart Cramer 13

No. 9 Hibriten 32, No. 24 Southern Guilford 27

No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 17, No. 28 Ashbrook 3

No. 12 Ledford 41, No. 21 Freedom 0

No. 13 Tuscola 35, No. 20 Forestview 14

No. 4 East Lincoln 51, No. 29 Ashe County 6

No. 3 Oak Grove 17, No. 30 West Mecklenburg 12

No. 14 Crest 33, No. 19 Statesville 7

No. 6 Dudley 43, No. 27 Pisgah 5

No. 11 South Point 48 vs. No. 22 Hickory 13

No. 7 Erwin 41, No. 26 Carson 27

No. 23 Eastern Guilford 56, No. 10 Parkwood 42

No. 15 West Rowan 35, No. 18 Franklin 7

No. 2 West Henderson 45, No. 31 North Davidson 28

2A Playoff Brackets

2A East

No. 1 Princeton 64, No. 32 Goldsboro 8

No. 16 Heide Trask 20, No. 17 Eastern Wayne 6

No. 8 Cummings 44, No. 25 Bartlett Yancey 26

No. 24 Midway 44, No. 9 East Carteret 35

No. 5 Northeastern 43, No. 28 Farmville Central 19

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 74, No. 21 Kinston 32

No. 13 Greene Central 40, No. 20 St. Pauls 8

No. 4 Nash Central 60, No. 29 North Johnson 12

No. 3 Whiteville 13, No. 30 Southwest Onslow 3

No. 14 John A. Holmes 66, No. 19 Southwest Edgecombe 41

No. 6 West Craven 37, No. 27 Bunn 8

No. 11 Hertford County 40, No. 22 East Bladen 8

No. 7 Clinton 39, No. 26 Beddingfield 18

No. 10 South Granville 20, No. 23 Roanoke Rapids 16

No. 15 James Kenan 41, No. 18 Camden County 10

No. 2 East Duplin 71, No. 31 North Pitt 16

2A West

No. 1 Reidsville 76, No. 32 Madison 14

No. 17 Providence Grove 44, No. 16 McMichael 14

No. 8 Chase 74, No. 25 North Wilkes 15

No. 9 Jay M. Robinson 22, No. 24 Wilkes Central 12

No. 5 Maiden 68, No. 28 Polk County 33

No. 21 Mount Pleasant 28, No. 12 Walkertown 13

No. 13 Bunker Hill 41, No. 20 East Davidson 8

No. 4 Community School of Davidson 20, No. 29 East Gaston 14

No. 3 Burns 62, No. 30 Morehead 13

No. 19 Shelby 30, No. 14 Forest Hills 13

No. 6 Salisbury 28, No. 27 Brevard 16

No. 11 Pine Lake Prep 38, No. 22 West Stokes 20

No. 7 Monroe 56, No. 26 North Stanly 6

No. 23 Lincolnton 37, No. 10 Randleman 36

No. 15 Hendersonville 36, No. 18 West Lincoln 29

No. 2 East Surry 42, No. 31 Anson 0

1A Playoff Brackets

1A East

No. 1 Tarboro (9-1), BYE

No. 17 Southeast Halifax 42, No. 16 North Duplin 22

No. 8 Riverside-Martin 62, No. 25 Pamlico County 12

No. 9 North Edgecombe 48, No. 24 KIPP Pride 6

No. 5 West Columbus 47, No. 28 South Creek 0

No. 21 Washington County 40, No. 12 Gates County 20

No. 13 Northside-Pinetown 42, No. 20 Weldon 6

No. 4 Northampton County 69, No. 29 Jones Senior 9

No. 3 Rosewood 44, No. 30 Chatham Central 8

No. 14 Warren County 32, No. 19 Lakewood 16

No. 6 Southside def. No. 27 Rocky Mount Prep, fft.

No. 11 Hobbton 69, No. 22 Northwest Halifax 28

No. 26 East Columbus 28, No. 7 Bear Grass Charter 6

No. 23 Perquimans 34, No. 10 Wilson Prep 32

No. 18 Pender 22, No. 15 Bertie 14

No. 2 North Moore 53, No. 31 Lejeune 7

1A West

No. 1 Eastern Randolph (9-1), BYE

No. 17 Mountain Heritage 42, No. 16 South Stokes 8

No. 8 Robbinsville 40, No. 25 Cherryville 14

No. 24 Cherokee 28, No. 9 Starmount 13

No. 5 Christ the King 42, No. 28 Avery County 13

No. 12 Hayesville 37, No. 21 Alleghany 22

No. 13 North Rowan 49, No. 20 Carver 6

No. 4 Mount Airy 72, No. 29 North Stokes 0

No. 3 Thomasville 55, No. 30 Elkin 7

No. 14 Swain County 26, No. 19 Winston-Salem Prep 8

No. 6 Draughn 66, No. 27 Union Academy 13

No. 11 Mitchell 72, No. 22 South Davidson 21

No. 7 Murphy 49, No. 26 Albemarle 20

No. 10 East Wilkes 44, No. 23 Thomas Jefferson 14

No. 15 Mountain Island Charter 16, No. 18 Bessemer City 14

No. 2 Andrews 77, No. 31 Highland Tech 8