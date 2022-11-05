ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Henderson stays undefeated with a win in playoff opener

By Mike Duprez
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTq5d_0izogXIl00

West Henderson had to survive a first-round scare while Reidsville and Charlotte Catholic won easily. Here's a look at what happened.

WEST HENDERSON 45, NORTH DAVIDSON 28

The undefeated Falcons had to battle back from a 28-14 deficit against three-win North Davidson in the 3-A playoffs.

Star quarterback Lukas Kachilo, a Gardner-Webb commit, threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Falcons (11-0) moved on to the second round.

Kachilo got it started with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Truitt Manuel as the Falcons got within a score by halftime.

That connection worked again as Kachilo fired a 33-yard touchdown pass to Manuel in the third quarter, tying the game.

Kachilo’s 15-yard touchdown run put the Falcons ahead for good with three minutes left in the third quarter. Irbin Villafuerte kicked a 22-yard field goal following a North Davidson fumble, making it 38-28.

Now 11-0, the West Henderson Falcons have done a lot of celebrating this season, but they had to overcome a 28-14 deficit in their playoff opener against North Davidson, before scoring a 45-48 come-from-behind victory.

Photo by Pat Shrader at BlueRidgeExpressions.com / USA TODAY Network

Carson Dimsdale’s 14-yard touchdown run rounded out the scoring.

North Davidson (3-8) had taken a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Gavin Hill threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Peter Simpson. Xavion Hayes added touchdown runs of 11 and 63 yards for the Black Knights.

The Falcons got within 21-14 on Kachilo’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Sullivan.

But the Black Knights pushed it back to two-touchdown margin when Hill threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Snyder.

BUTLER 28, HICKORY RIDGE 21

Zach Lawrence threw a pair of touchdowns as Butler held off Hickory Ridge in the first round of the 4-A playoffs to improve to 9-2. The Bulldogs’ quarterback threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to D.J. Horton and 21 yards to Nathan Rankin. Horton also scored on runs of 1 and 41 yards.

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 48, REAGAN 22

Griffin Sovine ran for three touchdowns as Charlotte Catholic rolled in the 4-A playoffs. Quarterback Sean Boyle, a West Virginia commit, was 8 of 12 for 121 yards and a touchdown.

REIDSVILLE 76, MADISON 14

Al Lee threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Reidsville rolled in the 2-A playoffs. Paul Widerman ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Rams.

Reidsville (10-1) led 63-7 at halftime.

NORTH CAROLINA PLAYOFF SCORES

4A Playoff Brackets

4-A East

No. 1 Hillside 49, No. 32 Hoke County 18

No. 16 Apex 42, No. 17 Panther Creek 35

No. 8 Holly Springs 36, No. 25 Richmond 33

No. 9 Pine Forest 21, No. 24 Fuquay-Varina 20

No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons 50, No. 28 Knightdale 8

No. 12 Millbrook 27, No. 21 Clayton 10

No. 13 Southern Alamance 28, No. 20 Riverside 21

No. 4 New Hanover 45, No. 29 Broughton 19

No. 3 Wake Forest 42, No. 30 Chapel Hill 8

No. 14 Leesville Road 30, No. 19 Conley 27

No. 6 Cleveland 42, No. 27 Topsail 14

No. 11 Rolesville 41, No. 22 Overhills 16

No. 7 Pinecrest 42, No. 26 Laney 35

No. 10 Jordan 23, No. 23 Jack Britt 20

No. 15 Hoggard 42, No. 18 Heritage 13

No. 2 New Bern 56, No. 31 Sanderson 14

4-A West

No. 1 Grimsley 69, No. 32 Davie 37

No. 17 Charlotte Catholic 48, No. 16 Reagan 22

No. 8 Independence 41, No. 25 Page 13

No. 9 Olympic 21, No. 24 T.C. Roberson 14

No. 5 Hough 49, No. 28 Providence 0

No. 12 Mallard Creek 26, No. 21 Ardrey Kell 14

No. 20 Mount Tabor 28, No. 13 Asheville 26

No. 4 East Forsyth 49, No. 29 West Forsyth 0

No. 3 Watauga 42, No. 30 South Iredell 13

No. 14 Northwest Guilford 45, No. 19 Southeast Guilford 20

No. 6 Weddington 29, No. 27 Marvin Ridge 19

No. 11 Cox Mill 45, No. 22 Lake Norman 33

No. 7 A.C. Reynolds 55, vs. No. 26 A.L. Brown 14

No. 10 Julius Chambers 34, No. 23 Porter Ridge 3

No. 15 Butler 28, No. 18 Hickory Ridge 21

No. 2 Mooresville 47, No. 31 Southwest Guilford 26

3A Playoff Brackets

3A East

No. 1 Northern Nash 25, No. 32 Jacksonville Northside 7

No. 16 Southern Nash 62, No. 17 White Oak 26

No. 25 Vance County 28, No. 8 West Carteret 26

No. 9 Southern Durham 55, No. 24 Richlands 12

No. 28 Triton 53, No. 5 C.B. Aycock 28

No. 21 Hunt 3, No. 12 Smithfield-Selma 0

No. 20 Jacksonville 21, No. 13 Rocky Mount 17

No. 4 Havelock 68, No. 29 Croatan 7

No. 3 Seventy-First 62, No. 30 South Johnston 0

No. 14 J.H. Rose 44, No. 19 Cape Fear 24

No. 6 North Brunswick 14, No. 27 Westover 6

No. 22 Lee County 41, No. 11 Currituck County 38

No. 7 Terry Sanford 56, No. 26 South Brunswick 36

No. 10 Scotland 42 vs. No. 23 Fike 35

No. 15 Williams 34, No. 18 Western Alamance 20

No. 2 Eastern Alamance 41, No. 31 Franklinton 7

3A West

No. 1 Kings Mountain 42, No. 32 St. Stephens 6

No. 17 Smoky Mountain 41, No. 16 Central Davidson 38

No. 8 West Charlotte 40, No. 25 Stuart Cramer 13

No. 9 Hibriten 32, No. 24 Southern Guilford 27

No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 17, No. 28 Ashbrook 3

No. 12 Ledford 41, No. 21 Freedom 0

No. 13 Tuscola 35, No. 20 Forestview 14

No. 4 East Lincoln 51, No. 29 Ashe County 6

No. 3 Oak Grove 17, No. 30 West Mecklenburg 12

No. 14 Crest 33, No. 19 Statesville 7

No. 6 Dudley 43, No. 27 Pisgah 5

No. 11 South Point 48 vs. No. 22 Hickory 13

No. 7 Erwin 41, No. 26 Carson 27

No. 23 Eastern Guilford 56, No. 10 Parkwood 42

No. 15 West Rowan 35, No. 18 Franklin 7

No. 2 West Henderson 45, No. 31 North Davidson 28

2A Playoff Brackets

2A East

No. 1 Princeton 64, No. 32 Goldsboro 8

No. 16 Heide Trask 20, No. 17 Eastern Wayne 6

No. 8 Cummings 44, No. 25 Bartlett Yancey 26

No. 24 Midway 44, No. 9 East Carteret 35

No. 5 Northeastern 43, No. 28 Farmville Central 19

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 74, No. 21 Kinston 32

No. 13 Greene Central 40, No. 20 St. Pauls 8

No. 4 Nash Central 60, No. 29 North Johnson 12

No. 3 Whiteville 13, No. 30 Southwest Onslow 3

No. 14 John A. Holmes 66, No. 19 Southwest Edgecombe 41

No. 6 West Craven 37, No. 27 Bunn 8

No. 11 Hertford County 40, No. 22 East Bladen 8

No. 7 Clinton 39, No. 26 Beddingfield 18

No. 10 South Granville 20, No. 23 Roanoke Rapids 16

No. 15 James Kenan 41, No. 18 Camden County 10

No. 2 East Duplin 71, No. 31 North Pitt 16

2A West

No. 1 Reidsville 76, No. 32 Madison 14

No. 17 Providence Grove 44, No. 16 McMichael 14

No. 8 Chase 74, No. 25 North Wilkes 15

No. 9 Jay M. Robinson 22, No. 24 Wilkes Central 12

No. 5 Maiden 68, No. 28 Polk County 33

No. 21 Mount Pleasant 28, No. 12 Walkertown 13

No. 13 Bunker Hill 41, No. 20 East Davidson 8

No. 4 Community School of Davidson 20, No. 29 East Gaston 14

No. 3 Burns 62, No. 30 Morehead 13

No. 19 Shelby 30, No. 14 Forest Hills 13

No. 6 Salisbury 28, No. 27 Brevard 16

No. 11 Pine Lake Prep 38, No. 22 West Stokes 20

No. 7 Monroe 56, No. 26 North Stanly 6

No. 23 Lincolnton 37, No. 10 Randleman 36

No. 15 Hendersonville 36, No. 18 West Lincoln 29

No. 2 East Surry 42, No. 31 Anson 0

1A Playoff Brackets

1A East

No. 1 Tarboro (9-1), BYE

No. 17 Southeast Halifax 42, No. 16 North Duplin 22

No. 8 Riverside-Martin 62, No. 25 Pamlico County 12

No. 9 North Edgecombe 48, No. 24 KIPP Pride 6

No. 5 West Columbus 47, No. 28 South Creek 0

No. 21 Washington County 40, No. 12 Gates County 20

No. 13 Northside-Pinetown 42, No. 20 Weldon 6

No. 4 Northampton County 69, No. 29 Jones Senior 9

No. 3 Rosewood 44, No. 30 Chatham Central 8

No. 14 Warren County 32, No. 19 Lakewood 16

No. 6 Southside def. No. 27 Rocky Mount Prep, fft.

No. 11 Hobbton 69, No. 22 Northwest Halifax 28

No. 26 East Columbus 28, No. 7 Bear Grass Charter 6

No. 23 Perquimans 34, No. 10 Wilson Prep 32

No. 18 Pender 22, No. 15 Bertie 14

No. 2 North Moore 53, No. 31 Lejeune 7

1A West

No. 1 Eastern Randolph (9-1), BYE

No. 17 Mountain Heritage 42, No. 16 South Stokes 8

No. 8 Robbinsville 40, No. 25 Cherryville 14

No. 24 Cherokee 28, No. 9 Starmount 13

No. 5 Christ the King 42, No. 28 Avery County 13

No. 12 Hayesville 37, No. 21 Alleghany 22

No. 13 North Rowan 49, No. 20 Carver 6

No. 4 Mount Airy 72, No. 29 North Stokes 0

No. 3 Thomasville 55, No. 30 Elkin 7

No. 14 Swain County 26, No. 19 Winston-Salem Prep 8

No. 6 Draughn 66, No. 27 Union Academy 13

No. 11 Mitchell 72, No. 22 South Davidson 21

No. 7 Murphy 49, No. 26 Albemarle 20

No. 10 East Wilkes 44, No. 23 Thomas Jefferson 14

No. 15 Mountain Island Charter 16, No. 18 Bessemer City 14

No. 2 Andrews 77, No. 31 Highland Tech 8

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Polk County football playoff preview

This year 11 teams from Polk County qualified for the FHSAA regional playoffs scheduled to begin Friday. Of that group, Bartow, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Lakeland and Victory Christian have won FHSAA state championships since the playoffs began in 1963. Lakeland leads the way with seven state ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Scorebook Live

Championship Saturday in North Carolina

It’s a busy time of the year for high school sports in North Carolina. The NCHSAA football playoffs began with first-round games on Friday night.The state tournament for boys soccer began third-round match-ups on Monday, and the culmination of the fall sports season for several sports stretched ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Scorebook Live

Breaking down the Georgia football playoff brackets

The Georgia high school football state playoffs are here and 256 teams across eight classifications have advanced into their respective tournaments. This year’s first round will have a different feel to it with three classifications playing their games on Saturday. The other five will play on ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy