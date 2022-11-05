ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Big Breakout for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Dogecoin and Polygon

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Explains Why Crypto Exchange FTX Passed on Funding Twitter Acquisition

The chief executive of FTX is revealing why the crypto exchange passed on funding Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media giant Twitter. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tells his 793,500 Twitter followers that FTX stayed on the sidelines because it wasn’t clear how the social media platform would incorporate crypto technology into its business model with Musk at its helm.
dailyhodl.com

Incoming Kraken CEO Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become Benchmark Asset in Traditional Currency Markets – Here’s Why

Incoming Kraken CEO David Ripley predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will become an important financial benchmark as use cases increase along with adoption. In a new interview with SALT’s managing director John Darsie, Ripley says Bitcoin could start performing independently of fiat currencies like the US dollar and become used as a standard financial measurement.
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Issuer Circle Moves USDC Reserves Into Fund Managed by BlackRock

US-based peer-to-peer payments company Circle has moved some of its USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin reserves into a fund controlled by $10 trillion asset management firm BlackRock. In a blog post written by Circle’s chief financial officer Jeremy Fox-Geen, the stablecoin issuer says it’s working towards minimizing liquidity, counterparty, operational and reputational risks to assure USDC holders that they can redeem their crypto assets for US dollars on a 1:1 basis at any given moment.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance Announces Plan to Acquire FTX

Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets are in the middle of an abrupt reversal as two of the world’s largest crypto exchanges announce a deal that’s sending shockwaves through the industry. Following rumors of FTX insolvency and liquidity troubles, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
dailyhodl.com

XRP Sees Third Consecutive Week of Institutional Capital As SEC Case Against Ripple Weakens: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager is reporting that institutional investors have been buying up XRP for the last three consecutive weeks. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says XRP’s boost in institutional flows suggests that investors think the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is looking weaker.
dailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Says Crypto Industry Can Learn Two Big Lessons From Collapse of FTX

The CEO of crypto exchange giant Binance says the nascent industry has much to learn from the collapse of the embattled exchange FTX. Hours ago, Changpeng Zhao announced that Binance intends to acquire FTX pending a full due diligence analysis of the business. The stunning turn of events followed a...
dailyhodl.com

How Blockchain-as-a-Service Will Benefit the Enterprise

Well, it’s 2022, and a lot has changed. Public clouds like AWS, Azure and more offer BaaS (blockchain-as-a-service). Even enterprise software giants like Oracle, IBM and Microsoft have jumped on the bandwagon. Why? Because they’ve all realized that blockchain is much more than just Bitcoin (BTC). In fact, it’s...

