Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Big Breakout for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Dogecoin and Polygon

Top Trader Forecasts Imminent Rallies for Bitcoin, Chainlink (LINK) and One of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals
A closely followed crypto trader known for calling moves in the altcoin market says that Bitcoin (BTC) and two other digital assets are ready for rallies this week. The pseudonymous analyst known as Kaleo tells his 538,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is about to break out and target the $22,700 area.
Crypto Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC in Midst of Carving Multi-Month Bottom Formation
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted last year’s Bitcoin meltdown thinks that BTC is in the process of printing a bear market bottom. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 129,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is forming a classic reversal pattern on the daily chart. “Adam and Eve bottom...
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Ethereum (ETH) Forming Massive and ‘Very Bullish’ Technical Pattern
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that after breaking a downtrend Ethereum (ETH) is forming a strong bullish technical pattern. In the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market cap may form a cup-and-handle pattern. The so-called William O’Neil’s Cup with Handle...
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Explains Why Crypto Exchange FTX Passed on Funding Twitter Acquisition
The chief executive of FTX is revealing why the crypto exchange passed on funding Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media giant Twitter. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tells his 793,500 Twitter followers that FTX stayed on the sidelines because it wasn’t clear how the social media platform would incorporate crypto technology into its business model with Musk at its helm.
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
Incoming Kraken CEO Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become Benchmark Asset in Traditional Currency Markets – Here’s Why
Incoming Kraken CEO David Ripley predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will become an important financial benchmark as use cases increase along with adoption. In a new interview with SALT’s managing director John Darsie, Ripley says Bitcoin could start performing independently of fiat currencies like the US dollar and become used as a standard financial measurement.
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Moves USDC Reserves Into Fund Managed by BlackRock
US-based peer-to-peer payments company Circle has moved some of its USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin reserves into a fund controlled by $10 trillion asset management firm BlackRock. In a blog post written by Circle’s chief financial officer Jeremy Fox-Geen, the stablecoin issuer says it’s working towards minimizing liquidity, counterparty, operational and reputational risks to assure USDC holders that they can redeem their crypto assets for US dollars on a 1:1 basis at any given moment.
Polygon Witnesses Sharp Drop in Supply As MATIC Disappears From Exchanges: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm is revealing that blockchain scaling solution Polygon is witnessing a dramatic drop in the supply of MATIC on crypto exchanges even after the token’s explosive rally in the last few days. In a new report, Santiment says the “crowd is piling in” on Polygon as...
Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance Announces Plan to Acquire FTX
Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets are in the middle of an abrupt reversal as two of the world’s largest crypto exchanges announce a deal that’s sending shockwaves through the industry. Following rumors of FTX insolvency and liquidity troubles, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Ethereum Update, Says Altcoin Markets Primed for Volatility
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom is telling Ethereum (ETH) holders that the leading smart contract platform is set up for a significant correction. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum completed a five-wave rise on the lower timeframe and is...
Here’s What’s Next for Ethereum, Polygon and One Altcoin That Erupted 232% in a Week, According to Popular Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is outlining what’s in store for a trio of altcoins including Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC). Popular crypto analyst Rekt tells his 329,200 Twitter followers that Ethereum is likely poised for extended rallies as long as it stays above support at $1,448. “ETH retest...
$854,000,000 in Liquidations Rock Bitcoin and Crypto Markets As FTX Token (FTT) Collapses 86%
FTX Token (FTT) is leading the market crash and is currently trading at $2.91, down over 86% in the last day and 93% down from its all time high. At time of writing, FTT is a low-cap altcoin, with a market cap of $773 million. FTT’s price crash coincides with...
One of the Few Analysts To Correctly Call Bitcoin’s 2021 Meltdown Says BTC Appears Close to Explosive Rally
The popular analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 thinks the king crypto could be on the verge of a massive breakout. Pseudonymous trader Dave the Wave tells his 129,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could be in the midst of a huge trend shift as the king crypto goes through increasing maturation.
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Issues Warning, Says 2008-Style Market Crash To Claim More Crypto Casualties
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes thinks the recent news about FTX could send Bitcoin (BTC) lower than $17,500. In a new tweet, Hayes compares the current crypto price downtick to the stock market crash in 2008. “FTX = Lehman. That wasn’t the bottom. SPX [S&P 500] hit 666 in March of...
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Collapse Issues Solana Alert, Says Traders Not Ready for What’s Coming
A crypto analyst and trader known for accurately predicting the big 2022 market crash is putting Solana (SOL) bulls on notice. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 588,000 Twitter followers that crypto markets are likely forming a classic bull trap. With the recent jump in prices, Capo says...
XRP Sees Third Consecutive Week of Institutional Capital As SEC Case Against Ripple Weakens: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager is reporting that institutional investors have been buying up XRP for the last three consecutive weeks. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says XRP’s boost in institutional flows suggests that investors think the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is looking weaker.
Polygon and Five Additional Altcoins Are Towering Above the Rest in November, According to Crypto Trader Luke Martin
Popular crypto trader Luke Martin says six altcoins, including blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC), are the ones to watch this month. Martin tells his 320,900 Twitter followers that after last week’s rally, altcoins won’t go up in a straight line, could endure pullbacks and could “range for a while.”
Binance CEO Says Crypto Industry Can Learn Two Big Lessons From Collapse of FTX
The CEO of crypto exchange giant Binance says the nascent industry has much to learn from the collapse of the embattled exchange FTX. Hours ago, Changpeng Zhao announced that Binance intends to acquire FTX pending a full due diligence analysis of the business. The stunning turn of events followed a...
How Blockchain-as-a-Service Will Benefit the Enterprise
Well, it’s 2022, and a lot has changed. Public clouds like AWS, Azure and more offer BaaS (blockchain-as-a-service). Even enterprise software giants like Oracle, IBM and Microsoft have jumped on the bandwagon. Why? Because they’ve all realized that blockchain is much more than just Bitcoin (BTC). In fact, it’s...
JPMorgan and Two More Banking Titans Conduct First Blockchain-Based Trade in New DeFi Pilot
Three world leaders of the banking industry are taking part in Project Guardian, an initiative from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) that aims to pilot use cases of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi). JPMorgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings just completed the first live trades for...
