The Xiaomi 13 is likely to be a big upgrade over the Xiaomi 12, and it could also sport a very different design if unofficial new renders are anything to go by. Shared by @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a solid track record – on behalf of CompareDial (opens in new tab), the renders show a phone with a flat screen, flat aluminum sides, and a square camera block on the rear, all of which are departures from the Xiaomi 12, and make for a device that looks similar to the iPhone 14 line.

2 DAYS AGO