Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Audio Pro Link2 lets you add streaming smarts to vintage hi-fi
Upgrade your old stack with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multiroom platform. Not content with offering everything from big, easy floorstanding TV speakers to extremely cute rose-gold Bluetooth options, Scandinavian specialist Audio Pro is also giving users a way to upgrade whatever older hi-fi kit they already own.
TechRadar
Audio-Technica just launched ‘auto-sterilizing’ earbuds and I 100% don’t get it
It's not the first time we've seen this kind of thing: LG's been offering bacteria-killing cases bundled with its Tone earbuds since 2020 – and I for one really enjoyed the company's newest T90 buds, but that had nothing to do with the bacteria blitzing and everything to do with the wild head-tracked Dolby Atmos.
TechRadar
This Sonos-style amp from SVS turns any speaker into a streaming machine
With the best wireless speakers widely available from companies like Sonos, Apple, and others, including models that can be paired for stereo playback, regular non-streaming options are starting to seem outmoded. Some pricier streaming speakers like the KEF LS50 Wireless II can even connect directly to a TV via an...
TechRadar
iFi Uno is a tiny, cheap DAC that easily upgrades sound from your phone or laptop
If you’ve been looking to soup up the sonics coming from your laptop or mobile device but haven’t had the cash to commit to hi-res audio, British audio specialists iFi may have the solution with their super affordable new Uno portable DAC and headphone amplifier. Touted as a...
TechRadar
I tried Devialet’s spherical new speaker and it makes Amazon Echo feel like a toy
How often does a world-renowned audio team breeze in from Paris for 24 hours and invite you to a salubrious London hotel, to hear what they will only call "Mania"? Not often. And when such invitations do arrive, you drop what you're doing and go. You see, as anyone familiar...
TechRadar
I am a Google Pixel owner and here are the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
When I got my Google Pixel 7 from Google, I also got a Pixel Watch, and it’s one of the best smartwatches I’ve used. It’s stylish and slick, but unfortunately, it’s not the most reliable smartwatch. The battery could be better, and I don’t trust the step count. That’s why I’m looking at Black Friday smartwatch deals for a wearable to use with my newest Android phone.
TechRadar
The ultimate all-in-one for streamers, singers, podcasters and audio pros
Whether you’re a podcaster or a producer, a Twitch streamer or a YouTuber, the RØDECaster Pro II will blow you away. It takes everything that’s amazing about the revolutionary RØDECaster Pro all-in-one studio and turns it up to eleven. The Swiss Army knife of audio. The...
TechRadar
MacBook Air vs Chromebook: which is the right laptop for you?
If you’re looking for a new portable PC and don’t want to buy a Windows laptop, there are two main competitors available to you. Yes, we know that you can install Linux on a laptop, but if you do that you’re probably so tech-aware that you hardly need our advice. For most consumers, the primary alternatives are MacBooks and Chromebooks.
TechRadar
LG’s new stretchable high-res display is bizarre but brilliant
Every so often, major tech companies unveil something truly groundbreaking – and LG may have struck innovation gold with its latest display announcement. LG Display, the panel-producing sister company to LG Electronics, has lifted the lid on what it’s calling “the world’s first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display” – a panel that can be deformed by up to 20% of its original size and shape without suffering any damage.
TechRadar
Anker 757 Power Station review
Anker’s new 757 goes beyond your regular power station by having a built-in fast charger, high-endurance batteries, and a UPS mode. It is particularly well suited in an office as it is relatively quiet and easy on the eye. The Anker 757 is an easy-to-use portable power station (opens...
TechRadar
Xiaomi 13 leak shows a gorgeous new design with iPhone 14 influences
The Xiaomi 13 is likely to be a big upgrade over the Xiaomi 12, and it could also sport a very different design if unofficial new renders are anything to go by. Shared by @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a solid track record – on behalf of CompareDial (opens in new tab), the renders show a phone with a flat screen, flat aluminum sides, and a square camera block on the rear, all of which are departures from the Xiaomi 12, and make for a device that looks similar to the iPhone 14 line.
TechRadar
How to get a great Nintendo Switch bundle for under $400
A Nintendo Switch bundle deal is the way to go if you’re looking to get more than just the console on its own. However, bundles might not be an option for everyone given the extra cost involved. Nintendo Switch bundles don’t necessarily need to break the bank, though. And...
TechRadar
Forget Apple Watch Ultra? Why a G-Shock might be the outdoors watch to buy
Just when you thought digital watches were a thing of the past, along comes the G-Shock resurgence. When you think of the best running watches, you typically think of a Garmin, a Coros, or even the new Apple Watch Ultra. However, while you might choose an analog or digital watch for style points, some people are veering away from smartwatches, and choosing to go for a sports watch with fewer smart features.
TechRadar
Save over $1,000 on this Black Friday deal for a GeForce RTX 3080 custom-built PC
The holidays are the best time of the year to save big on gaming PCs, especially since they tend to be on the more expensive side. Retailers will often slash prices on gaming PCs with older specs for Black Friday deals, in order to make space for more recent builds. And right now, one of the best deals is for the Velztorm Lux Lyte custom-built desktop PC.
TechRadar
5 reasons why MPB is the best place for photography newcomers and seasoned veterans alike
If you pop over to MPB to browse its vast choice of used photo and video equipment, you’ll see the following quote at the bottom of every page:. “I take the same picture twice, first with my heart then camera.”. Attributed to famed wildlife photographer Biju Karrakonam, it perfectly...
TechRadar
Garmin takes swipe at Apple with its 'months, not days' Instinct Crossover battery life
Garmin has announced the Garmin Instinct Crossover, a hybrid smartwatch with analog timekeeping designed for “those who appreciate a classic analogue watch experience, but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability.”. It’s a Garmin Instinct 2, one of the best Garmin watches, with...
TechRadar
Pixel 8 specs leak suggests Google might finally prioritize power
We’re not expecting the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch until October 2023, and yet we’re already hearing things about these phones, with the latest leak revealing their possible codenames and some potential specs. WinFuture (opens in new tab) – via Phone Arena (opens in...
TechRadar
The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini arrives just in time for Christmas adventures
Will the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini be discounted during Black Friday? Keep an eye on our Black Friday camera deals page to find out. Even if it isn't, there will be other GoPros going for less this November, which we'll be rounding up in our guide to the best Black Friday GoPro deals.
TechRadar
A Nintendo Switch price increase could be on the horizon
Nintendo has just confirmed that the Nintendo Switch won't be getting a price increase anytime soon but hasn't ruled one out altogether. During its quarterly earnings report, the Kyoto-based company was asked whether or not it saw a Nintendo Switch price increase in the console's future. As Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki reports, Nintendo responded that it has no plans to do so at present. Yet it will consider its options moving forward, essentially not ruling out a future price increase.
TechRadar
Act fast - Walmart's Black Friday sale just dropped this 55-inch 4K smart TV to $188
Walmart just released its first Black Friday sale, and we've spotted a stunningly-low price on a mid-size 4K TV that's not to be missed. The retailer has this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $188 (was $298) (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've ever seen and one of the best cheap Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
Comments / 0