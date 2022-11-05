ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FanSided

Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player

The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return

Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ loss to the Maple Leafs

Here’s what we learned after the Bruins dropped their second game of the season. Following a day and a half of well-deserved negative attention on the front office, the Bruins’ focus returned to the ice Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins couldn’t sustain their offensive...
BOSTON, MA
