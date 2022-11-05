ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

brownwoodnews.com

One-year report regarding juvenile curfew presented to City Council

During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Ed Kading provided statistics from the one year since the City’s juvenile curfew was put in place. The report showed for the entire year 28 calls for service regarding juvenile curfew issues were received. Of those 28...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan

The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX

If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood

Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood

Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Veterans Day program being moved indoors to VFW Post 3278

The following information was released late Tuesday evening:. A polar express blue norther with a chance of rain is blasting through this Friday morning, November 11. Therefore, the Veterans Day program is being moved indoors to the VFW, 2300 Stephen F Austin Drive, two blocks west of the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Crockett and Stephen F Austin. Unfortunately, Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby has contracted COVID and will be unable to attend. Patriotic music will now start at 10:30 AM. The BISD 6th Grade Choir directed by Taffy Watts well sing a patriotic medley starting at 10:45 AM. The official program will start at 11 AM. The revised program is as follows:
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11 at Central Texas Veterans Memorial

Brownwood‘s Veterans Day program will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial. We will be dedicating plaques honoring 1964 Brownwood High School graduate Brigadier General Dan Locker and former State Representative Lieutenant Colonel Bob Turner. Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby and State Representative Glenn Rogers will speak. Lieutenant Colonel James Masters, Commander of VFW post 3278, will be the master of ceremonies. Local patriotic businesses will be recognized. We have chairs but you may want to bring your own lawn chair.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions-El Paso Irvin playoff ticket information

Concerning Tickets for the Brownwood Lions game this Thursday night in Odessa:. All Tickets are going to be $8 – CASH- at the gate only. Brownwood will be sitting in the HOME Stands at Ratliff Stadium as Brownwood plays El Paso Irvin at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 10. You...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Toys for Kids registration begins today

Toys for Kids registration begins today, Monday, Nov. 7, at Grand Starz Ballroom, located a 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood. Families can sign up for Christmas gifts from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Parents and guardians must bring a form of identification as well as the social security card for each child. For more information about Toys for Kids, call 325-646-6822.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood

Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 7-13

Howard Payne at Texas State, 7 p.m. Brownwood at Eastland, 6:15 p.m. Brady at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs vs. Roby (at Eula), 5 p.m. Rising Star at Blanket, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Bluff Dale, 6 p.m. Rochelle at Zephyr, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, November 10. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL. Brownwood vs. El...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood

Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Pond Hopper Nation Kids Fishing Event set for Nov. 12

The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. 4 To 4 Ever Inc. will be in Brownwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Riverside Park hosting a Family Fishing Day focused on getting more families out enjoying the outdoors by fishing! First 50 children that sign up for the early bird registration ticket will receive a free fishing rod & reel and tackle.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brian Kelly Riddle

Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022-23 Lady Lions one of youngest teams of Hohertz’s coaching era

Heather Hohertz is beginning her 14th campaign as Brownwood Lady Lions head coach, but the 2022-23 squad may be the youngest in terms of varsity experience she has fielded. Just two seniors – and one starter – return from last year’s 20-14 bi-district finalist squad, while two freshmen and four sophomores are among the 10 players on the roster as the season tips off Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Eastland.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Coers sets goal to be best TSTC Welding Technology student

Daniel Coers has set a goal for himself while studying Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. “I want to work to become the best welding student at TSTC,” he said. He set the goal knowing that he would be starting a program that he knew little about. In...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood brings advanced MRI imaging to the community

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood (HMCB) is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology that combines the latest advancements in MRI with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide bore system. The scanner provides a new level of patient comfort with adaptable coil designs and acceleration techniques that minimize scan times and improve image quality.
BROWNWOOD, TX

