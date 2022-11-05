Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Posey receives more than half the votes in five-person race for vacant BISD board seat
Justin Posey was elected in a landslide to fill the vacant Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 position, the lone local race on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Posey received 53.97% of the early vote (408 votes) to jump out to a sizable lead, and finished with 597 votes, or 53.11% percent of the ballots cast.
One-year report regarding juvenile curfew presented to City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Ed Kading provided statistics from the one year since the City’s juvenile curfew was put in place. The report showed for the entire year 28 calls for service regarding juvenile curfew issues were received. Of those 28...
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
15 Best Things to Do in Brownwood, TX
If you’re fond of history, sports, arts, and nature, Brownwood would be an enjoyable destination for you. It’s the largest city in Brown County, Texas, offering entertaining attractions. Lake Brownwood, Colorado River, and Pecan Bayou surround the city, providing many attractions with a touch of nature. Its recreational...
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow...
Veterans Day program being moved indoors to VFW Post 3278
The following information was released late Tuesday evening:. A polar express blue norther with a chance of rain is blasting through this Friday morning, November 11. Therefore, the Veterans Day program is being moved indoors to the VFW, 2300 Stephen F Austin Drive, two blocks west of the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Crockett and Stephen F Austin. Unfortunately, Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby has contracted COVID and will be unable to attend. Patriotic music will now start at 10:30 AM. The BISD 6th Grade Choir directed by Taffy Watts well sing a patriotic medley starting at 10:45 AM. The official program will start at 11 AM. The revised program is as follows:
Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11 at Central Texas Veterans Memorial
Brownwood‘s Veterans Day program will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial. We will be dedicating plaques honoring 1964 Brownwood High School graduate Brigadier General Dan Locker and former State Representative Lieutenant Colonel Bob Turner. Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby and State Representative Glenn Rogers will speak. Lieutenant Colonel James Masters, Commander of VFW post 3278, will be the master of ceremonies. Local patriotic businesses will be recognized. We have chairs but you may want to bring your own lawn chair.
Lions-El Paso Irvin playoff ticket information
Concerning Tickets for the Brownwood Lions game this Thursday night in Odessa:. All Tickets are going to be $8 – CASH- at the gate only. Brownwood will be sitting in the HOME Stands at Ratliff Stadium as Brownwood plays El Paso Irvin at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 10. You...
Toys for Kids registration begins today
Toys for Kids registration begins today, Monday, Nov. 7, at Grand Starz Ballroom, located a 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood. Families can sign up for Christmas gifts from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Parents and guardians must bring a form of identification as well as the social security card for each child. For more information about Toys for Kids, call 325-646-6822.
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 7-13
Howard Payne at Texas State, 7 p.m. Brownwood at Eastland, 6:15 p.m. Brady at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs vs. Roby (at Eula), 5 p.m. Rising Star at Blanket, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Bluff Dale, 6 p.m. Rochelle at Zephyr, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, November 10. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL. Brownwood vs. El...
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
Pond Hopper Nation Kids Fishing Event set for Nov. 12
The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. 4 To 4 Ever Inc. will be in Brownwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Riverside Park hosting a Family Fishing Day focused on getting more families out enjoying the outdoors by fishing! First 50 children that sign up for the early bird registration ticket will receive a free fishing rod & reel and tackle.
Brian Kelly Riddle
Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
2022-23 Lady Lions one of youngest teams of Hohertz’s coaching era
Heather Hohertz is beginning her 14th campaign as Brownwood Lady Lions head coach, but the 2022-23 squad may be the youngest in terms of varsity experience she has fielded. Just two seniors – and one starter – return from last year’s 20-14 bi-district finalist squad, while two freshmen and four sophomores are among the 10 players on the roster as the season tips off Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Eastland.
Five Big Country schools enter the playoffs in the Harris Ratings Top 10
Brownwood, Hawley, Cisco, Coleman, and Albany are headed into the playoffs ranked in the Harris Ratings Top 10. The Brownwood Lions are district champions and are tenth this week in Class 4A Division I. The Lions meet El Paso Irvin in the first round on Thursday. Class 2A Division I...
Coers sets goal to be best TSTC Welding Technology student
Daniel Coers has set a goal for himself while studying Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. “I want to work to become the best welding student at TSTC,” he said. He set the goal knowing that he would be starting a program that he knew little about. In...
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood brings advanced MRI imaging to the community
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood (HMCB) is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology that combines the latest advancements in MRI with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide bore system. The scanner provides a new level of patient comfort with adaptable coil designs and acceleration techniques that minimize scan times and improve image quality.
McLennan County DA dismisses murder charge against suspect in drug deal killing who spent more than 600 days in jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge Tuesday against a Coleman County man in a September 2021 incident that Waco police say was initiated by a drug deal. First Assistant District Attorney Sharon Pruitt filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge...
