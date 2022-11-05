ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Take a walk through time at the West Baton Rouge Museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Take a walk through time at the West Baton Rouge Museum. People across the nation and in the Capital City are celebrating Veterans Day. It’s a day to honor and celebrate those who dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our country. The West...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 stabbed on Perkins Road overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing overnight in Baton Rouge. According to BRPD, authorities responded to a parking lot in the 4300 block of Perkins Road, near College Drive, around 1:30 a.m. due to the incident. Police say the incident involved...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in motorcycle crash on I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Baton Rouge Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to emergency officials. It happened on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane around 7:30 a.m. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 16 LSU crushes Miss. Valley St., 111-41

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All five starters scored in double figures as No. 16 roared past Mississippi Valley State in the PMAC on Friday, Nov. 11. The Tigers were led by Angel Reese, who finished with a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. She also had five assists, four steals, and two blocks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

17th Annual Zoo Run happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Come and run fast like a cheetah at BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo this weekend!. The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation is hosting its 17th Annual Zoo Run with Ochsner Health Saturday, Nov. 12. This event includes a 2-mile race and a ½ mile kids’ fun...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pilot makes emergency landing in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a pond in Gonzales Thursday morning, Nov. 10. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured, Gonzales Police said. Witnesses on the scene said the pilot deployed a parachute, and the plane...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Blue Star Mother reflects on sacrifices of military families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For Linda Taylor, seeing her loved ones honored around downtown Baton Rouge this Veterans Day means a lot because she has grown up with the military. Taylor says her dad, Charles Homer Colquitt, of Shreveport, was a World War II veteran who fought on the beaches of Utah during D-Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DOTD listens to parish leader’s and public’s concerns on new infrastructure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD’s Road Show promises new construction across the Capital Region, but citizens are still concerned about another project. The Department of Transportation leaders plan to use their more than $1 billion executive budget for hundreds of road projects in 2023. However, the big project on every driver’s mind, and some parish leaders, is the I-10 widening project and the inconvenient lane closures.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

ExxonMobil tells BR neighborhoods to expect flaring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at ExxonMobil are telling residents in Baton Rouge to expect flaring between Monday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 12. The flaring will be at the company’s Polyolefins Plant on Scenic Highway. According to officials, the flaring is not part of an emergency situation....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New faces to lead EBR Parish School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is going to look very different when January rolls around. District Two Member Dadrius Lanus says, “These seats don’t belong to us. They belong to the people, and they have made their votes and because of that, there will be some new faces.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

$1M ticket sold in south La. for Nov. 7 drawing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced several big winners in south Louisiana following the drawing for the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. According to lottery officials, a Powerball Match 5 winning ticket worth $1 million was sold ahead of the drawing. They added the winning ticket...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Man found shot to death at hotel overnight, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death overnight. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive, near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Authorities added...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Keys to Progress awards car to service member

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Veteran’s Day approaches, many Americans continue to serve our country, but one group is giving back to them. Keys to Progress has given over 900 vehicles since 2013, and 100 this year. It is a privilege most take for granted, driving or an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

