wkdzradio.com
Two Tractor-Trailers Destroyed In Fire
Two tractor-trailers caught fire at a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Interstate 24 in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say both tractor-trailers were engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 2 a.m. The cause of the fire has not been determined. One of the drivers was checked...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Bradshaw Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was southbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and into a ditch. The woman was taken by ambulance...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A wreck on New Hope Road in Trigg County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Ernest Allen Jr. was southbound when his SUV ran off the road and hit a culvert. Allen was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries....
wkdzradio.com
Shot Fired Into Pembroke Road Home
An argument led to a shot being fired on Pembroke Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man got into an argument with someone at the 6000 block of Pembroke Road after beating on the door and fired one possibly two shots hitting the home one time.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Exit 8 in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Sager Patel of Clarksville was southbound when he lost control causing his SUV to run off the road and overturn several times.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
KFVS12
17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
wkdzradio.com
Man Taken To Hospital After Hitting Deer On Parkway
A man was injured when his vehicle struck a deer on the Pennyrile Parkway, just south of the Crofton exit, Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Dirk Hafner was southbound when he struck a deer causing the deer to go through the windshield. He was taken by private vehicle to a Madisonville hospital for treatment.
kentuckytoday.com
Courthouse demolition opens some streets in recovering Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) – A milestone was reached on Monday in downtown Mayfield, nearly 11 months after a deadly tornado outbreak struck much of central and western Kentucky, claiming 76 lives, including two dozen in Mayfield alone. A contractor for the City of Mayfield has completed demolition work on...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
whopam.com
Home, vehicle hit by gunfire on Greenville Road
A home and two vehicles were hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a shooting incident on Greenville Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says the shots were fired from a southbound vehicle and two bullets struck a home in the 2200 block of Greenville Road just before 3:30 a.m.
KFVS12
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, had blocked I-24 in the morning of November 5. The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker. KY...
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
z975.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 tied up in Clarksville after wreck in eastbound lanes
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 was tied up by a wreck in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon. At about 3:15 p.m., there was a wreck with injuries reported near mile marker 9. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Resident Identified As Man Struck By Train
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
One person shot in Clarksville flown to hospital
An unidentified male was shot Monday afternoon in Clarksville and taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man told police someone took over $39,000 from him between October 31st and Monday. Hopkinsville Police say someone took $39,800 from the man’s account with a money transfer without his consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as fraudulent use of a...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to most homes in Clarksville after heavy winds
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – About 2,500 CDE Lightband households lost power due to heavy wind gusts Saturday morning. At 11:30 a.m., there were 35 outages affecting just over 2,500 customers, according to CDE. “Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored,” CDE said....
rewind943.com
Clarksville Gas & Water warns public about misleading direct mail test kits
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several Clarksville residents have recently received a packaged water test kit labeled “Clarksville Annual Water Test Notice” by mail from an out-of-town group. Clarksville Gas & Water is alerting residents that these test kits have no affiliation with the local utility, according to a news release.
wnky.com
Body of missing woman found in Green River
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. – The body of Elza Jo Kolle has been recovered from the Green River. After several days of searching, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office says Kolle, 28, was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Kolle went missing Saturday night when her car crashed into...
