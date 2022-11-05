ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Long lines early as Something in the Water tickets open to locals first

By Anthony Sabella
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Utriy_0izodPCk00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's the hottest ticket in town and thousands lined up for it Saturday morning.

Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular Something in the Water music festival to Virginia Beach, locals-only tickets went on sale at the city's Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Long before the box office opened at 10 a.m., a long line stretched down the parking lot.

"I had to come up with a game plan with my best friend. We executed," said Ashley Chambliss of Norfolk, who, with her friend Janay Cook of Virginia Beach, was first in line.

The two said they arrived to the amphitheater before 6:30 a.m.

According to the Something in the Water website, the limit for in-person tickets is two per order, with sales available until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Online orders began at noon with a limit of four tickets.

Something in the Water is scheduled for April 28-30, with a list of performers yet to be revealed.

Click HERE for more information.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Three-Day Shopping Extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 12th Bodacious Bazaar is back this weekend in Hampton and it’s bigger and better then ever! Founder Sandra Gardner joined HRS with all the fun details. Bodacious Bazaar. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton bodaciousbazaar.com. This segment...
HAMPTON, VA
tmpresale.com

Smokey Robinson in Norfolk, VA May 21st, 2023 – presale password

The Smokey Robinson pre-sale code that we’ve had lots of requests for is up and available to our members!!! During the time of this special pre-sale tmpresale.com members have got an opportunity to order concert tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. Don’t skip this...
NORFOLK, VA
cohaitungchi.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Essence

Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach families are hoping for answers after their loved ones were found dead last week inside a Mexico City Airbnb. The families of Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence have been in contact with the U.S. embassy, working to get their bodies home and find out exactly what happened to them.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy