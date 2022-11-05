Long lines early as Something in the Water tickets open to locals first

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's the hottest ticket in town and thousands lined up for it Saturday morning.

Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular Something in the Water music festival to Virginia Beach, locals-only tickets went on sale at the city's Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Long before the box office opened at 10 a.m., a long line stretched down the parking lot.

"I had to come up with a game plan with my best friend. We executed," said Ashley Chambliss of Norfolk, who, with her friend Janay Cook of Virginia Beach, was first in line.

The two said they arrived to the amphitheater before 6:30 a.m.

According to the Something in the Water website, the limit for in-person tickets is two per order, with sales available until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Online orders began at noon with a limit of four tickets.

Something in the Water is scheduled for April 28-30, with a list of performers yet to be revealed.

