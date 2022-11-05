Love/hate relationship with tech — and mostly hate

Do you remember as a teenager feeling a sophomoric, self-satisfied disdain when you would hear middle-aged or older adults expressing their dislike for “newfangled gadgets?”

Well anyway, I do. I remember it distinctly, even I’m not especially proud of it.

Come to think of it, there’s very little from my teenage years that I’m proud of. Maybe the 10:09 two-mile I ran during the conference championship in my senior year would qualify — but even that could have been better.

And this is not about that, really. It’s not about being a teenager.

It’s about pushing 60 and being one of those “newfangled gadget” naysayers I was so sure I would never be.

I’ll admit there’s much about cell phones that is convenient. Nothing is more portable, for instance.

And you know all those devices pitched in the ‘80s and early ‘90s (and still today, to some extent) that perform a dozen different tasks? They of course can’t even hold an umbrella for today’s phones.

I’m not even sure why we call them phones anymore. We could as easily call them cameras, compasses, cash registers or encyclopedias.

Or at least those of you who understand how your phones work could call them that.

I can make and receive calls — sometimes. I can send and receive texts — usually.

The several thousand other things my phone is supposed to be able to do remain mostly hypothetical for me.

I can take pictures with it, but it takes close to half an hour to remember how to do that. And even then the picture might turn out terrible.

Last night my sister asked me to take a photo of something and send it to her.

I told her I might be able to take a picture with my phone and then share it with her, but I admitted I just as likely might not be able to remember how to do that.

Finally I decided to use my regular camera to take the photo, and then attach it to an email from the desktop computer. I actually understand how to do that.

I recognize that technology typically makes our lives more convenient and in many instances is actually life-saving. I’m especially glad medical professionals have access to all the information they now have access to in seconds rather than hours.

The convenience bit is more complicated, though. I had to get a new phone a couple of weeks ago and was able to transfer my service — but not my contacts.

Suddenly I no longer had access to all the phone numbers I had been able to reach with a simple click just a day earlier.

At that point the technology not only was no longer a convenience, it was about as big an inconvenience as anything could be.

So there it is.

At least I’m not complaining about “these young people today.”

No yet, anyway.

Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.