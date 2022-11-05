ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan County, NC

Albemarle Neighbor: Blanchard helping deliver meals, smiles to seniors

By By Anna Goodwin McCarthy Correspondent
 4 days ago

As a registered nurse, Vickie Blanchard worked for more than three decades helping care for others.

Her career included jobs as a supervisor at what was then Chowan Hospital and health educator at local physicians’ offices. She also spent time working with seniors at a skilled nursing facility — an experience that’s been helpful in her role as a volunteers coordinator for the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Program’s Home-Delivered Meals Program, better known as Meals on Wheels.

Blanchard coordinates 15 volunteers who serve 11 Meals on Wheels clients in the Tyner community of Chowan County where she’s lived her entire life. She enjoys the work.

“Any time you can give to our senior citizens it is a blessing,” said Blanchard.

Blanchard said Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver meals to clients at lunchtime three times a week. The meals are approved by a registered dietitian and prepared by Captain Bob’s in Hertford. A hot meal is delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and additional meal is delivered with the meal on Monday and Wednesday, so the seniors can use them as meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Not only do volunteers deliver meals, they also provide a necessary source of conversation for homebound seniors. Often the volunteer meal deliverer is the only person the homebound senior sees face to face during the day.

“So many times our seniors are forgotten,” said Blanchard, who has been volunteering with the program since 2012. “I sit down and talk with them. It’s wonderful.”

To qualify for the home-delivered meal program, adults must be 60 or older and “physically or mentally unable to obtain their own nutrition,” according to the Albemarle Commission website at albemarlecommission.org/area-agency-aging/senior-nutrition/.

Blanchard said she is grateful to all who volunteer to work with the Meals on Wheels program. She’s also grateful to the Area Agency on Aging’s staff: Laura Rollinson, who administers the senior nutrition program and coordinates volunteers, and Shari Harris, who coordinates meals for the area.

When she’s not busy volunteering, Blanchard enjoys spending time with her husband, Craig, and her three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Blanchard likes to prepare a meal for her family so they can get together weekly.

“Family is important,” she said.

So is her faith. Blanchard is a member of Center Hill Baptist Church.

“Everybody knows me in the community,” she said.

For more information about the Home Delivered Meals Program, visit the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging Facebook page or website at http://www.albemarlecommission.org/.

Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

