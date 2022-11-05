ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

wamc.org

In Albany County, Bethlehem voters to decide whether town should buy 307 farmland acres Tuesday

Voters in the Albany County town of Bethlehem will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve more than 300 acres of farmland and open space in Glenmont and Selkirk. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says approval of Proposition 2 would allow the town to spend nearly $3 million dollars to purchase 307 acres of land that would then be "protected forever," reserved for agriculture and open space.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures in Warren County

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Free Welcoming and Belonging Workshops Offered in Plattsburgh and Glens Falls on Nov. 16

Glens Falls and Plattsburgh, N.Y. — Small business and nonprofit personnel are invited to develop communication skills that will help them retain employees and support positive customer experiences at a free workshop presented by the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) and the Adirondack Diversity Initiative (ADI). Free Building Welcoming...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed

POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
POULTNEY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Road closure in Glenville

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Freemans Bridge Road on November 15, 16 and 17. The closure will allow CSX transportation to fix the rail crossing just north of Lowes.
GLENVILLE, NY
Troy Record

State Liquor Authority issues emergency license suspension at The Empire Lounge in Troy

TROY, N.Y. — The Empire Lounge, LLC., located at 443 5th Ave. in Troy, had its license suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on Nov. 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury Hotel finishes heated patio

Despite an unseasonably warm few days, winter is coming, and the Queensbury Hotel has gotten prepared just in time. As of the weekend, the hotel has finished a project to add radiant heating out front, to keep diners happy all through the winter.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Troy Record

Rensselaer County residents cast their ballots on Election Day 2022

Voters sign in with election volunteers to vote at East Greenbush Town Hall on Election Day 2022. Residents cast their ballots on Tuesday, voting on local, district, state and federal races. Results were undecided at presstime. Visit www.troyrecord.com for the latest election results. (Melissa Schuman – MediaNews Group)
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district

Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
GUILDERLAND, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location

A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
ALBANY, NY

