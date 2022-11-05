Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wamc.org
In Albany County, Bethlehem voters to decide whether town should buy 307 farmland acres Tuesday
Voters in the Albany County town of Bethlehem will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve more than 300 acres of farmland and open space in Glenmont and Selkirk. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says approval of Proposition 2 would allow the town to spend nearly $3 million dollars to purchase 307 acres of land that would then be "protected forever," reserved for agriculture and open space.
Road closures in Warren County
NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
adirondackalmanack.com
Free Welcoming and Belonging Workshops Offered in Plattsburgh and Glens Falls on Nov. 16
Glens Falls and Plattsburgh, N.Y. — Small business and nonprofit personnel are invited to develop communication skills that will help them retain employees and support positive customer experiences at a free workshop presented by the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) and the Adirondack Diversity Initiative (ADI). Free Building Welcoming...
NEWS10 ABC
Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed
POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
mynbc5.com
Ticonderoga residents speak out after announcement that Senior Bus will not run on Election Day
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — If you plan to vote in person on Nov. 8, it is a good idea to plan ahead on how to get there. But in Ticonderoga, some residents are having trouble doing just that, as the Senior Bus will not be operating on election day, unlike in previous years.
Road closure in Glenville
NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Freemans Bridge Road on November 15, 16 and 17. The closure will allow CSX transportation to fix the rail crossing just north of Lowes.
Capital Region gas prices continue to rise
Gas prices in the Albany area have risen 7.6 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.94 per gallon.
Troy Record
State Liquor Authority issues emergency license suspension at The Empire Lounge in Troy
TROY, N.Y. — The Empire Lounge, LLC., located at 443 5th Ave. in Troy, had its license suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on Nov. 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
Lake George mountain road closing for the season
Every year, Lake George's Prospect Mountain opens up to drivers, with Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway creating a path to cruise up and get a look at the lake and the Adirondacks. As the seasons change, that road is getting ready to close.
City of Troy accepting bids on foreclosed properties
The City of Troy has announced they will be accepting bids for the purchase of available city-owned foreclosed properties. Bids will be accepted from November 7 and ending on December 9.
National Grid to begin gas service work in Glens Falls
National Grid will begin gas service work within the City of Glens Falls, starting on Tuesday.
Troy Record
State Police conduct underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County. During the initiative, 20 businesses were checked for compliance. One person was charged with misdemeanor first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
Washington County polling machines malfunction amid election
The Washington County Board of Elections Poll inspection staff reported there were issues with ballots at certain districts and certain poll locations where they were not scanning correctly into the election machines on Tuesday.
How many people voted early in the Capital Region?
Early voting for the general election coming up on Tuesday officially ended on November 6. The election includes several races in New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Vermont and Massachusetts.
Queensbury Hotel finishes heated patio
Despite an unseasonably warm few days, winter is coming, and the Queensbury Hotel has gotten prepared just in time. As of the weekend, the hotel has finished a project to add radiant heating out front, to keep diners happy all through the winter.
Troy Record
Rensselaer County residents cast their ballots on Election Day 2022
Voters sign in with election volunteers to vote at East Greenbush Town Hall on Election Day 2022. Residents cast their ballots on Tuesday, voting on local, district, state and federal races. Results were undecided at presstime. Visit www.troyrecord.com for the latest election results. (Melissa Schuman – MediaNews Group)
Hikers rescued after dark around Lake George
On Saturday, two different hiking groups around the Lake George area learned to be careful not to hike too late without the right equipment. In both cases, DEC Forest Rangers intervened to get the hikers to safety.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Saratoga County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses.
wamc.org
Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district
Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location
A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
