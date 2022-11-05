Read full article on original website
Here are all the winning Powerball prizes sold in Ohio for the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot
CLEVELAND — While nobody in Ohio won the record-breaking Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion in this week's historic lottery drawing, you still need to check all of your tickets because it's very possible you won some money with a smaller prize. The Ohio Lottery says there were 373,046 tickets...
Powerball results are in; Winner of the million dollar second tier prize from Ohio
CLEVELAND — The results are in for Powerballs’ record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot drawing and the winner is from California, according to the Public Information Officer with Ohio Lottery Commission. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. After the processing of all sales, the $1.9 billion...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Was it you who bought a winning ticket in Lakewood?
Ohio Classic Lotto $39 million jackpot ticket sold
While the country awaits the announcement of the next Powerball drawing, which was delayed due to technical issues, a Marysville resident took their talents to the Ohio Classic Lotto.
Powerball drawing still delayed: Is Ohio to blame?
Many woke up Tuesday morning eager to find out if they were a billionaire and the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot ever, only to find out the drawing had been delayed.
Ohio Lottery Classic Lotto ticket worth nearly $40 million sold near Columbus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Ohio casinos and racinos just shy of record in October after bringing in $192 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The hot streak of records for Ohio’s casinos and racinos ended in October, with revenue coming up just short of the record set a year ago. Combined, the 11 facilities brought in $192.1 million in gambling revenue, slightly down from the $192.7 million reported in October 2021, according to reports Monday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions.
Explaining Issue 1 and Issue 2 in Ohio, where a $1 million Powerball winner was sold in Ohio, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. What we know about a bomb threat at a Bath elementary school, explaining Issue 1 and Issue 2 on the...
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in West Virginia
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree
The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. https://nbc4i.co/3fLO31K. The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. https://nbc4i.co/3fLO31K. FULL: Ryan Day previews Buckeyes home...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Ohio’s top 10 counties for 2022 deer archery season so far
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released totals on Ohio’s deer archery season so far.
WLWT 5
Two $1 million winning lottery tickets sold in Ohio
Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio during Monday night's drawing. The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. Ohio lottery officials said a $1 million winning ticket was sold by Par-Mar on State Route 7 in Newport, and another was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart on Milan Avenue in Norwalk.
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In...
What weather to expect Tuesday on Election Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The weather is shaping up to be ideal for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, across all of Ohio, the Midwest, and the East. Skies will dawn mainly clear, with some scattered clouds across northern Ohio. Winds will be light at daybreak, then pick up out of the northeast around high […]
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
What is the cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket before Saturday night’s $1.5 billion lottery drawing?
CLEVELAND — A monstrous jackpot worth $1.5 billion is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing this weekend – and the lucky winner could be you. But when is the cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket before Saturday night's drawing? What’s the cash option if you win? What are the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot? We break down everything you need to know by answering these top questions and more below…
Secretary of State Frank LaRose explains meaning behind Ohio's 'I Voted' sticker
CLEVELAND — If your social media feed on Tuesday is filling up with "I Voted" stickers, then you're not alone. With Tuesday marking Election Day, many are eager to show off their proof that they performed their civic duty and cast a ballot. While many stickers in other states...
