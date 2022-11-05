ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Ohio casinos and racinos just shy of record in October after bringing in $192 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The hot streak of records for Ohio’s casinos and racinos ended in October, with revenue coming up just short of the record set a year ago. Combined, the 11 facilities brought in $192.1 million in gambling revenue, slightly down from the $192.7 million reported in October 2021, according to reports Monday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree

The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. https://nbc4i.co/3fLO31K. The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. https://nbc4i.co/3fLO31K. FULL: Ryan Day previews Buckeyes home...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLWT 5

Two $1 million winning lottery tickets sold in Ohio

Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio during Monday night's drawing. The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. Ohio lottery officials said a $1 million winning ticket was sold by Par-Mar on State Route 7 in Newport, and another was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart on Milan Avenue in Norwalk.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
NBC4 Columbus

What weather to expect Tuesday on Election Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The weather is shaping up to be ideal for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, across all of Ohio, the Midwest, and the East. Skies will dawn mainly clear, with some scattered clouds across northern Ohio. Winds will be light at daybreak, then pick up out of the northeast around high […]
WKYC

What is the cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket before Saturday night’s $1.5 billion lottery drawing?

CLEVELAND — A monstrous jackpot worth $1.5 billion is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing this weekend – and the lucky winner could be you. But when is the cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket before Saturday night's drawing? What’s the cash option if you win? What are the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot? We break down everything you need to know by answering these top questions and more below…
WKYC

Cleveland, OH
