Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
thelevisalazer.com
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Corbin 14-6
State Championship Bound! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Corbin 14-6 November 5th, 2022, Berea, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team got on the bus around 7am on Saturday to try and go make history. The team travelled 2.5 hours to Berea to face perennial powerhouse Corbin in the KYMSFA state semifinals.
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 24 – Oct. 30: Covington Latin girls cross country
Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 24 – 30 is the Covington Latin School girls cross country team. This week’s votes were the most we’ve ever received in our weekly poll, and the Trojans captured nearly 80%. Covington Latin was nominated after winning qualifying...
linknky.com
NKU sports round-up: Norse volleyball stays in second-place in Horizon League
The Northern Kentucky University Norse volleyball team (15-12 overall) fell at Wright State on Tuesday by a score of 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 9-15). However, the Norse moved to 13-3 in Horizon League action with two home wins later in the week to stay in second place. Northern Kentucky knocked off Purdue-Fort Wayne, 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 28-30, 25-19) on Friday, then beat Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis, 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-15) on Saturday.
linknky.com
5 new inductees for Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members Nov. 16. Guest speaker will be longtime Cincinnati Enquirer and Post sportswriter and author Bill Koch. The ceremonies will commence at 1 p.m. at The Garden of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills) and they are free and open to the public.
linknky.com
Kent State overwhelms NKU in power mismatch of a season opener
Northern Kentucky tried every Power Five basketball team in America looking for a game where a veteran Norse team, picked to win the Horizon League, could move up in class. It took a while but finally Washington State said OK. Turns out NKU needn’t have tried so hard. Kent State’s...
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Big NAIA road wins for TMU men, women
It didn’t surprise anyone out Crestview Hills way that the Thomas More women’s basketball team – defending NAIA national champions and finalists the year before – were picked No. 1 in the nation in the first NAIA poll last week. But the TMU men at No....
linknky.com
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
Father, daughter among this year’s induction class for N.Ky. Athletic Directors Hall of Fame on Thursday
Bill Warfield was the first boys head basketball coach at Conner High School. His daughter, Kim, played on two Conner girls basketball teams that won 9th Region championships and was head coach of another. They are among 15 people to be inducted into Northern Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Hall...
Van Lith, Louisville Blow Out Cincinnati in Season Opener
The junior guard for the Cardinals led all scorers with 28 points in their blowout of the Bearcats.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso
The Kentucky Wildcats will take the floor at Rupp Arena for the first regular season game against Howard on November 7th. While fans are excited across the board for the return of Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, Jacob Toppin, and others, it is the new faces to the Kentucky basketball program that could make a huge difference to the outcome of this season.
UC Reveals Nipp at Night Uniform Combo
Cincinnati is battling the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium this Friday.
wymt.com
UK punter to miss rest of the season following injury during Missouri game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s official. Officials announced Monday University of Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow will not play again this season. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Goodfellow is out with a leg injury he received while making a game-saving play in the Wildcats’ win again the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Howard live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time
Kentucky begins another college basketball season on Monday, and it's yet another campaign where the program is expected to compete for a national championship. The No. 4 Wildcats host the Howard Bison in their season-opener as the journey toward redemption tips off for this program. Kentucky enters this season trying...
Top 2023 UC Target Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati
The Bearcats are hoping he joins the program in 2023.
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops calls for community to help with NIL
Looking ahead to Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt this weekend, Mark Stoops had his weekly press conference on Monday. The biggest story to come from today’s press conference wasn’t Stoops’ comments on last week’s performance or injuries. It was NIL, and he seems to be particularly frustrated by the situation.
fox56news.com
Boyle County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Boyle County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Triple Crown Boulevard and Frogtown Road near Walton
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Triple Crown Boulevard and Frogtown Road near Walton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WKYT 27
WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus
WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County
Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Campbell County, KY
No matter your mood, Campbell County offers a little bit of everything when it comes to attractions. It has thrilling destinations, lively entertainment, scenic sights, and more. It got its name from John Campbell, a Revolutionary war soldier and legislator who greatly contributed to the region. To this day, Campbell...
