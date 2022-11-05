The Kentucky Wildcats will take the floor at Rupp Arena for the first regular season game against Howard on November 7th. While fans are excited across the board for the return of Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, Jacob Toppin, and others, it is the new faces to the Kentucky basketball program that could make a huge difference to the outcome of this season.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO