UFC Fight Night 214 play-by-play and live results

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal

Round 1 – Good leg kicks early by Vidal. And a big body kick connects by Vidal. Vidal closes the distance and eats a knee in the process. Vidal now pressing Pascual against the cage. They reverse positions against the cage multiple times. Three minutes left. They break off. Vidal putting the pressure on Pascual. And a nice body kick connects by Vidal. Pascual having a tough time here. And a jumping knee connects for Vidal right to the stomach. Pascual drops in pain, and the referee immediately jumps in and stops the bout. Great win by the Brazilian.

Result: Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO (knee to body) – Round 1, 3:06

Records: Tamires Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Ramona Pascual (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

Round 1 – And these guys are swinging hard. Thirty seconds in and they’ve already traded plenty of shots. Candelario is pressing Hadley here. Hadley seems to have a speed advantage here. He’s connected with quick jabs and quick leg kicks. Candelario is hanging in there, but clearly Hadley is getting the better of the exchanges. Two minutes left. Hadley is now pressuring Candelario. Solid right hand followed by a left to the body by Hadley. And Candelario connects with a knee to the head. Fun fight here.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Hadley.

Round 2 – Candelario closes the distance early and pressed Hadley against the cage. Control only last a few seconds as Hadley breaks away. Nice body shot by Hadley. Oh! Candelario is feeling it. Candelario shoots for a single and gets it, but gets caught in a triangle choke. Candelario now eating elbows from bottom. Hadley keeping good control on the triangle. He splits Candelario open with an elbow. Hadley re-adjusts and gets the tap shortly after. Clean, clean showing by Hadley.

Result: Jake Hadley def. Carlos Candelario via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:39

Records: Jake Hadley (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Carlos Candelario (8-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Johnny Munoz vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Round 1 – Munoz connecting several front kicks to the body early. Sholinian is having a tough time getting past the jab and front kicks of Munoz. Three minutes left. A hard one, two combo connects for Munoz. Nice leg kick by Munoz. Munoz is comfortably winning the striking battle here. One minute left. Sholinian connects with a few good shots in the final seconds, as he rushes Munoz.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Munoz.

Round 2 – Munoz is now pressuring here at the start of round two. A big change as he was mostly on his heels for the majority of Round 1. Big right hand by Munoz. He now closes the distance and presses Sholinian against the cage. They break away. Sholinian shoots for a single, but Munoz sprawls hard. Munoz attempts to get the back, they scramble and Sholinian ends up back in the takedown/sprawl position but against the fence. They’re still in the position almost a minute later. One minute left. They break away and back to the feet. Good jab by Munoz. A low blow pauses the action with 15 seconds left. The fight resumes, not much goes on, and the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Munoz.

Round 3 – Sholinian coming out with some big looping right hands, but nothing connects clean. Munoz shoots for a takedown and gets it. Sholinian scrambles his way out and is back on his feet. Sholinian pressuring plenty here, looking to land big. Good jabs by Munoz. Two minutes left. Good one, two by Munoz Sholinian pressuring to his best of his ability, looking for a finish, but Munoz’s defense is on point. And Munhoz closes the round with a takedown, ends witha few seconds of top control.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Munoz. Overall 30-27, Munoz.

Result: Johnny Munoz def. Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Records: Johnny Munoz (12-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Liudvik Sholinian (9-4-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Judging: Junichiro Kamijo, Chris Lee 30-27, Sal D’Amato 29-28.

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana

Round 1 – Strong leg kick by Frey opens things up here. Oh! Nasty combination by Viana stuns Frey. And she drops cold to the canvas. The fight is over. What a finish.

Result: Polyana Viana def. Jinh Yu Frey via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:47

Records: Polyana Viana (13-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Jinh Yu Frey (11-8 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Round 1 – And they touch gloves. Good body kick by Lopez. Bautista answers back with a body kick of his own. Good leg kick by Bautista. Another one. Some more leg kicks by Bautista. They seem to already be having an effect. Lopez throws a few of his own, but they’re not hurting Bautista. Nice combo by Bautista. He’s teeing off on Lopez. Bautista takes the fight to the round now. Good shots from top. Bautista is all over hi. Two minutes left. Bautista now moves to mount. He attempts a straight armbar. Now switched to reverse triangle. Big elbows from Bautista. He attacks the arm now. And there’s the tap! Dominant showing by Bautista.

Result: Mario Bautista def. Benito Lopez via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:54

Records: Mario Bautista (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Benito Lopez (10-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Round 1 – Big left hand connects for Maverick early. Maverick doing the pressuring here. And she runs into a big straight right by Young. Another one by Young. Maverick having a tough time getting in range to strike. Good combo by Young. Maverick closes the distance and takes down Young against the cage. One minute left. And Maverick get the mount. She’s unable to do much damage from top, but finishes in a dominant position.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Maverick.

Round 2 – Fiery start. Both girls land big early. Maverick shoots for a takedown a minute in and gets it. She’s working from half guard now. Maverick landing shots from top to keep busy, but not much power behind them. Maverick attemps to get the back mount but gets too high and loses the position. They get back on their feet but Maverick immediately closes the distance and presses Young against the cage. One minute left. Maverick gets the takedown. Maverick gets the back mount. The bell rings. Complete control by Maverick.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Maverick.

Round 3 – Young seems to have slowed down here. Maverick is still strong. Big left hand by Maverick. Once again, Maverick closes the distance and gets the takedown. She’s got top position from turtle. Maverick landing busy shots from top. Young is doing her best to get up, but Maverick is shutting down any type of get up or improvement of position. Two minutes left. Young almost scrambles out, but ends up mounted. And back to turtle position. Maverick in full control here. Maverick maintains control until the final bell.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Maverick. Overall 30-27, Maverick.

Result: Miranda Maverick def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Records: Miranda Maverick (13-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Shanna Young (8-6 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Judging: Mike Bell, Eric Colon, Junichiro Kamijo 30-26.

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen

Round 1 – Oh! Huge right hand at the start by Madsen. Dawson is down. Madsen now gets top control and lands some big shots. Dawson reverses the position, and he’s now on top. Dawson gets the back now. Four minutes left. What a start. Dawson keeping tight control here, still on back mount. Three minutes left. Madsen staying out of danger, but he’s being completely controlled here. Dawson maintains control all the way to the bell.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Dawson.

Round 2 – Good calf kick by Dawson early on. He shoots on Madsen and presses him against the cage. Dawson working hard here for the takedown, but Madsen defending well. And he finally gets it. Dawson controlling Madsen against the cage Khabib style. Three minutes left. Dawson in complete control here. Not much damage from the top, if any. Dawson moves to half guard. One minute left. Dawson with good control but little damage. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Dawson.

Round 3 – Madsen in desperate need of a finish here. A big calf kick buckles Madsen and then Dawson connects with a right hand. Another right hand by Dawson. Man, these calf kicks are hurting Madsen bad. Another calf kick drops him to the ground. Dawson takes top control and then moves to mount. He’s got the back. He sinks in the rear-naked choke and there’s the tap! Dominant showing by Dawson.

Result: Grant Dawson def. Mark Madsen via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:05

Records: Grant Dawson (19-1-1 MMA, 7-0-1 UFC), Mark Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Nate Maness vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Round 1 – Maness swinging hard early. It just takes a few seconds for Ulanbekov to shoot and get a takedown. He’s now working ground-and-pound from Maness’ guard. Maness attempts to get up and gets caught in a standing guillotine. It looks tight. And there’s the tap. Quick win for Ulanbekov.

Result: Tagir Ulanbekov def. Nate Maness via submission (standing guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:11

Records: Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Nate Maness (14-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Round 1 – They touch gloves. Minner throws a big body kick, blocked by Nuerdanbieke and when he steps back he winces in pain. He throws that same kick immediately and falls back against the cage. His leg is compromised. Nuerdanbieke follows up, gets top position and lands ground-and-pound until the referee halts the action.

Result: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Darrick Minner via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 1:07

Records: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-10 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Darrick Minner (26-14 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Round 1 – Co-main event time. As expected, Rodriguez is pressing, while Magny is staying on the outside. Rodriguez swinging hard here, but most are missing. He’s also landed several leg kicks on Magny. Three minutes left. Rodriguez with a few takedown attempts, but unsuccessful. And Magny gets a takedown here. One minute left. Magny landing a few shots from top. Rodriguez back on his feet, but Magny is still pressuring him against the cage. Rodriguez connects with a couple shots right before the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Magny.

Round 2 – Magny stepping on the gas, comes out firing and pressing Rodriguez. Rodriguez lands a straight left. Good jab by Magny. Oh! A hard one, two by Rodriguez. Big power difference here between these two. Solid jabs by Rodriguez. Magny having a hard time connecting. Two minutes left. Rodriguez closes the distance, presses Magny against the cage. They break way. Oh big right by Rodriguez. Magny presses him against the cage in the final seconds of the round.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Rodriguez.

Round 3 – Both fighters come out hot. Rodriguez cracks Magny and stuns him. As Magny is stunned by the cage, Rodriguez presses him and takes the fight to the ground. He lands some good shots and Magny gets back up. Magny now closes the distance and takes down Rodriguez. Magny with solid top control. Two minutes left. Not much damage from Magny, but he’s completely controlling Rodriguez. Now Magny sinks in a D’Arce choke! It looks tight. And Rodriguez taps! Another win for the veteran.

Result: Neil Magny def. Daniel Rodriguez via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 3, 3:33

Records: Neil Magny (27-10 MMA, 20-8 UFC), Daniel Rodriguez (17-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Round 1 – Both fighters being very cautious here. Not much action in the first minute. Big leg kick by Lemos. Very little action going on. Lemos walks down Rodriguez and both are mainly swinging at air. Two minutes left. Another leg kick by Lemos. Not much going on. Rodriguez attempts a knee, gets clinched by Lemos and is able to reverse a takedown and end on top in the final seconds. Weird round to score.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Lemos.

Round 2 – Rodriguez looks to attack early on and eats a big, counter right hand from Lemos. Easily the biggest strike of the fight so far. Lemos is back to pressuring while Rodriguez stays on the outside. Lemos dodges a shot, closes the distance and presses Rodriguez against the cage. She gets a takedown and gets Rodriguez’s back. Lemos attacking the neck, but unable to get the tap. Rodriguez scrambles out of back mount and is in half guard now. Two minutes left. Good control by Lemos. Lemos keeping control, landing some short elbows. One minute left. Lemos controls the action until the bell.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Lemos.

Round 3 – Big jab by Lemos. Oh! Big right hand stuns Rodriguez. She’s hurt! Lemos rushes in and lands additional shots. The refree immediately jumps in and stops the bout while Rodriguez is still standing. The fight is over. Rodriguez seems to be protesting the stoppage.

Result: Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:54

Records: Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Marina Rodriguez (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog