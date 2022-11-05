Read full article on original website
Whitmer and Benson win reelection, race for Attorney General still tight
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer held off a challenge from Republican Tudor Dixon in Tuesday’s general election. Whitmer gained national attention during the COVID-19 pandemic and was the target of a kidnapping plot by men angry with her public health restrictions. Polls were...
Elections official: Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Voter turnout across Michigan appears strong, a state election official said Tuesday, as an estimated 2 million people were expected to vote by absentee ballot. Michigan Secretary of State chief of external affairs Jake Rollow told reporters Tuesday it appears voters were casting in-person...
Haadsma and Lightner win Michigan House seats, Mark Behnke reelected Battle Creek mayor
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In State House races in Calhoun County, a pair of incumbents won in redrawn districts in Tuesday’s general election. Democrat Jim Haadsma won in the new 44th District and Republican Sarah Lightner won in the 45th. In local State Senate races, Republican...
