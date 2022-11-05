Effective: 2022-11-09 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach Winter Storm On Tap .A winter storm will move from the Rockies into the northern Plains through Thursday. It will spread a swath of precipitation into northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. Mostly snow is expected over northeastern Wyoming, the Black Hills and northwestern South Dakota. Freezing rain will occur east of the Black Hills tonight, but will change to snow overnight. Gusty northerly winds will develop late tonight into Thursday which will create areas of blowing snow and greatly reduced visibilities where accumulating snow falls. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information, forecasts, and warnings. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Up to 12 inches of snow may occur north of Faith and Buffalo, especially as you get closer to Lemmon. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy light freezing drizzle will occur this morning.

